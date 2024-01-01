Share
Trump Reveals Crushing News About Melania - No Wonder She Hasn't Been in Public Lately

 By Johnathan Jones  January 1, 2024 at 10:49am
Former first lady Melania Trump did not attend a New Year’s Eve party at her and her husband’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday evening because she was tending to her mother in a Miami hospital, according to a report.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, former President Donald Trump addressed his wife’s absence to a crowd that was gathered to ring in the election year.

Trump said his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, 78, was “very ill” and called the situation a “tough” one, the outlet reported.

“Hopefully, she’ll be recovering,” he added. “It’s a tough one, a very tough one.”

The former president said his wife “sends her love.”

“She knows about 95 percent of the people in this room,” the 2024 GOP front-runner said.

No other information was made available about Knavs’ condition, but her hospitalization or potential health issues could be one reason Melania Trump has been largely out of the limelight during her husband’s latest presidential campaign.

Last week, the New York Post’s Page Six reported the former first lady has been keeping herself out of the spotlight to raise her and the former president’s son, Barron.

The outlet said that with Barron nearing adulthood — he will turn 18 in March — Melania Trump is expected to be out and about more in the coming year.

The report made no mention of Knavs.

Melania did attend former first lady Rosalyn Carter’s funeral in November.

A week later, she spoke at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives.

Sunday’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago featured several high-profile guests.

Social media posts showed rapper Vanilla Ice performing on a stage with one of the members of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the frame.

Trump was seen near the stage.

Conversation