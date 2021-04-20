Former President Donald Trump on Monday told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is “very seriously” considering running for president in 2024.

“Are you running again in 2024? What are the odds?” Hannity asked during a sit-down interview with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“First of all, it’s a long time. The odds, the odds. What are the odds?” the former president said.

“Look, I’ve got tremendous numbers, nobody’s ever gotten the numbers I’ve got. No sitting president’s come even close. There’s more popularity now than there was the day before the election, because they see how bad things are at the border,” Trump said.

“They see what is going on,” he said. “They see that their guns are gonna be gone — their Second Amendment. Their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof.

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

“It’s going to take a little while to show, but if they add all these regulations back, the jobs are going to be gone. Your energy independence is going to be gone.

“So I say this. I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. It’s a little too soon.”

The former president made no bones about the need for a strong GOP showing in 2022, according to Fox News.

“Now we’re going to take back the House in ’22: we have a real chance,” Trump said.

Would you support Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (3308 Votes) 2% (57 Votes)

“It’s very important that we get the right people. That means in the Senate, that means in the House,” he said, saying he will do whatever it takes to put Republicans back in power.

“If they need a rally, we’ll do a rally, we’ll do calls, we’ll do all sorts of things,” Trump said, adding, “Almost everybody I endorse wins.”

Hannity asked the former president about the keys to victory.

“Should this now be the Republican Party agenda?” he said. “Should anybody that wants to run for the House or the Senate — should they take this ‘Make America Great’ agenda and fight for those things that you fought for the four years you were president?”

“If they want to win, yes,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “If you want to win and win big, you have to do that. You have to do it.”

RELATED: George W. Bush Slams Modern Republican Party, Appears to Back Hypothetical 'Pro-DACA, Pro-Reasonable Gun Control' Candidate

He noted that allegiances are shifting, as highlighted by the growth in Hispanic support for Republicans in areas near the embattled southern border.

“[At] the Texas border, we have the biggest Hispanic vote since — as the governor said to me … since Reconstruction,” the former president said.

But Trump noted that the GOP is plagued by infighting, singling out two Republican senators who opposed him: Utah’s Mitt Romney and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

Democrats “don’t have a Mitt Romney,” he said. “Lisa Murkowski is a disaster.”

“The Republicans have to unify,” Trump said.

During the interview, Hannity asked him what he missed the most about being president.

“I miss the most, helping people, because I can directly help people,” Trump said. “That’s why I did it.

“Look, this has been a very traumatic — I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is, people go after you. It’s vicious, it’s horrible but you know what? I loved doing it because I helped people. And I’ve helped them more than any president.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.