Trump Reveals Why He Didn't Name Pardoned Turkeys Chuck And Nancy

President Donald Trump said two pardoned turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, would not have received a pardon if their names were Chuck and Nancy.

Trump pardoned Gobble and Waddle, two turkeys from Wayne County, North Carolina, as part of the annual White House tradition of pardoning two turkeys from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

The president joked that the turkeys lucked out with their names as he could never pardon Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

.@POTUS: “The turkeys being pardoned today go by the names Gobble and Waddle. When I first saw their pictures… I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy — but then I realized I wouldn’t be pardoning them. I would never pardon those two people.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XuhIbTGUbI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2025

“The turkeys being pardoned today go by the names of Gobble and Waddle. When I first saw their pictures I thought we should send them, well, I was gonna, I shouldn’t say this, I was gonna call them Chuck and Nancy, but then I realized I wouldn’t be pardoning them.

I would never pardon those two people. I wouldn’t pardon them. I wouldn’t care what Melania told me, ‘Darling, I think it would be a nice thing to do.’ I won’t do it, darling,” Trump said.

Gobble & Waddle living their best life. 🇺🇸 Don’t miss the Presidential Turkey Pardon — 12 PM EST! pic.twitter.com/YwCtCdn3Mz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

Pelosi voted to impeach Trump twice during his first term, first in 2019 and the second time in 2021.

House Democrats, under the leadership of Pelosi, charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection to Trump urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to release information on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his country before the 2020 election.

Schumer voted to convict Trump during both his impeachments. He called Trump’s second acquittal a “vote for infamy,” which related to the president’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

During the 2020 State of the Union, Pelosi famously tore up a copy of his speech after he finished addressing Congress.

She recently called Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth” during a CNN interview on Nov. 3.

Trump celebrated Pelosi’s upcoming retirement in 2027, which she announced on Nov. 6. She has served in Congress since 1987.

