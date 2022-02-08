Trump Reveals the First Thing He Will Do If He Becomes President Again, and Leftists Will Melt Down

Former President Donald Trump revealed in an interview that if he returns to the Oval Office, his first order of business would be completing the southern border wall.

The Republican has stated on multiple occasions — while running for office in 2016 and since — that a nation that doesn’t control its border is no longer a nation.

In an interview that was scheduled to air Monday, Trump told EpochTV’s Kash Patel, who worked in the 45th president’s Defense Department, that one reason to finish the wall is to send a message to the rest of the world, including China’s President Xi Jinping, that the United States is strong and secure.

“First of all, the wall, even for him,” Trump said referring to Xi. “You know why? Because when he sees millions of people pouring into our country, he loses respect for our country.”

“When he and [Vladimir] Putin and Kim Jong Un and Iran’s leaders, when they’re watching millions of people walk into our country … they lose respect,” the former commander in chief added.

– said he will end all mandates around the world. pic.twitter.com/AgawzTZOKo — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) February 5, 2022

At a rally in Arizona last month, Trump said Biden could have done nothing but “go to the beach” and keep the previous administration’s border policies and the nation would be much better off.

Trump told the crowd his administration built approximately 500 miles of border wall, initiated the “Remain in Mexico” policy (also known as Migrant Protection Protocols) and negotiated asylum agreements with Central American countries in order to better secure the border.

In three weeks, Trump said, his administration could have finished the portions of the wall then under construction.

“He may be a socialist, but I like him.” Former President Donald Trump praises Mexico’s President and slams the border crisis under President Joe Biden at the #SaveAmerica rally in Florence, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AOZkgkf0cC — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 16, 2022

“Joe Biden took this unprecedented success and he made it the greatest border calamity in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We went from the best border we’ve ever had, in the period of one year, to the worst border we’ve ever had.”

On his first day in office, Biden halted construction on the wall, and ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which sparked the worst border crisis in decades, with more than 1.7 million apprehensions in fiscal year 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection figures.

By comparison, there were about 458,000 in fiscal year 2020.

For calendar year 2021, there were over 2 million apprehensions at the border, with over a half-million crossings in the last three months of the year.

BREAKING: CBP finally releases December migrant encounter numbers at Southern border. 178,840. The first 3 months of FY’22 have already seen 518,370 encounters.

That’s more than *double* first 3 months of FY’21. (218,306), which was the highest on record at the time.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YjkRUpyFcl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 24, 2022

This is unsustainable and Americans recognize it.

Biden receives his lowest marks for his handling of immigration, which, of course, includes the border.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls finds just 33.7 percent approve, while 56.3 percent disapprove.

This point is where the border wall ends and the open border begins. President Trump’s administration was making tremendous progress on securing the border and keeping Americans safe. The Biden administration is reversing the progress and endangering our nation’s security. pic.twitter.com/OTrgSUBw0b — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 28, 2021

Completing the border wall and reinstating his other border policies should be top priorities for Trump if he returns to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Actually, restoring sanity to the country’s southern border should be the top priority for the next president, no matter what.

Biden’s border disaster can’t go on.

