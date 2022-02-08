Share
Commentary

Trump Reveals the First Thing He Will Do If He Becomes President Again, and Leftists Will Melt Down

 By Randy DeSoto  February 8, 2022 at 8:34am
Share

Former President Donald Trump revealed in an interview that if he returns to the Oval Office, his first order of business would be completing the southern border wall.

The Republican has stated on multiple occasions — while running for office in 2016 and since — that a nation that doesn’t control its border is no longer a nation.

In an interview that was scheduled to air Monday, Trump told EpochTV’s Kash Patel, who worked in the 45th president’s Defense Department, that one reason to finish the wall is to send a message to the rest of the world, including China’s President Xi Jinping, that the United States is strong and secure.

“First of all, the wall, even for him,” Trump said referring to Xi. “You know why? Because when he sees millions of people pouring into our country, he loses respect for our country.”

“When he and [Vladimir] Putin and Kim Jong Un and Iran’s leaders, when they’re watching millions of people walk into our country … they lose respect,” the former commander in chief added.

Trending:
Sexism Controversy Hits Olympics as 5 Female Ski Jumpers Are Disqualified Over Their Uniforms

At a rally in Arizona last month, Trump said Biden could have done nothing but “go to the beach” and keep the previous administration’s border policies and the nation would be much better off.

Should finishing the border wall be a priority, no matter who the next president is?

Trump told the crowd his administration built approximately 500 miles of border wall, initiated the “Remain in Mexico” policy (also known as Migrant Protection Protocols) and negotiated asylum agreements with Central American countries in order to better secure the border.

In three weeks, Trump said, his administration could have finished the portions of the wall then under construction.

“Joe Biden took this unprecedented success and he made it the greatest border calamity in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We went from the best border we’ve ever had, in the period of one year, to the worst border we’ve ever had.”

On his first day in office, Biden halted construction on the wall, and ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which sparked the worst border crisis in decades, with more than 1.7 million apprehensions in fiscal year 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection figures.

By comparison, there were about 458,000 in fiscal year 2020.

For calendar year 2021, there were over 2 million apprehensions at the border, with over a half-million crossings in the last three months of the year.

This is unsustainable and Americans recognize it.

Biden receives his lowest marks for his handling of immigration, which, of course, includes the border.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls finds just 33.7 percent approve, while 56.3 percent disapprove.

Completing the border wall and reinstating his other border policies should be top priorities for Trump if he returns to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Actually, restoring sanity to the country’s southern border should be the top priority for the next president, no matter what.

Related:
Outrage as Biden Gives Soros Nonprofit $164 Million to Help Criminal Migrants Escape Punishment

Biden’s border disaster can’t go on.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Leftists Launch Plot to Sideline Clarence Thomas as Jan. 6 Cases Advance in Courts
Trump Reveals the First Thing He Will Do If He Becomes President Again, and Leftists Will Melt Down
Freedom Convoy Raises Over $5 Million on Christian-Owned Funding Platform Despite Cyberattacks
Whoopi Might Claim to Be Jewish, But Now Insiders Are Exposing Her Anti-Semitic Past
ABC Reporter Tries Gotcha Question on Kari Lake, So She Flips the Script in Brutal Take Down of MSM
See more...

Conversation