Path 27
News

Trump Reveals Former Football Star Plans to Run for Senate: 'He Told Me He's Going To'

Dillon Burroughs June 30, 2021 at 9:52am
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump said former National Football League legend Herschel Walker told him he will run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

The announcement took place during an interview on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” on Tuesday evening.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said, according to the Daily Caller. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia.”

“He was the greatest running back in the history of the state,” Trump added. “He is one of the best in the history of the country.”

When asked how Walker would do running for Senate, Trump said, “I think he’d win. I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. Beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”

Trending:
Texas AG: Over 500 Election Fraud Cases Still Need to Be Heard in Court

If Walker announces a run, he’ll serve as a potential Republican candidate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Warnock won a Georgia seat in a special election in January to help give his party a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

Trump also encouraged Walker to run in a statement released in March.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement at the time.

“He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

A February poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed that Walker would likely beat Warnock in a Senate race.

Related:
Ted Cruz Makes Big Move to Block Critical Race Theory Funding at Federal Level

The poll showed that Walker had the support of 47.7 percent of participants, compared to just 45.5 percent for Warnock, who defeated former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff election.

The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.88 percentage points.

Walker has kept mum about a possible campaign, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which noted that the former Dallas Cowboys star currently lives in Texas and would need to move to Georgia to seek the Senate seat.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Fox News Cuts Trump Border Visit Feed After He Starts Talking About Election
Bill Cosby Set to Be Released from Prison After Court Makes Stunning Ruling
Trump Reveals Former Football Star Plans to Run for Senate: 'He Told Me He's Going To'
Trump Releases Scathing Op-Ed: 'I Built the Wall; Biden Built a Humanitarian Catastrophe'
DeSantis' Transgender Sports Law Just Came Under Legal Attack from Leftist Group
See more...

Conversation