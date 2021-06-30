Path 27
Trump Reveals Former Football Star Plans to Run for Senate: 'He Told Me He's Going To'

Dillon Burroughs June 30, 2021 at 9:52am
Former President Donald Trump said former National Football League legend Herschel Walker told him he will run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

The announcement took place during an interview on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” on Tuesday evening.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said, according to the Daily Caller. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia.”

“He was the greatest running back in the history of the state,” Trump added. “He is one of the best in the history of the country.”

When asked how Walker would do running for Senate, Trump said, “I think he’d win. I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. Beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”

If Walker announces a run, he’ll serve as a potential Republican candidate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Warnock won a Georgia seat in a special election in January to help give his party a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

Trump also encouraged Walker to run in a statement released in March.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement at the time.

“He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

A February poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed that Walker would likely beat Warnock in a Senate race.

The poll showed that Walker had the support of 47.7 percent of participants, compared to just 45.5 percent for Warnock, who defeated former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff election.

The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.88 percentage points.

Walker has kept mum about a possible campaign, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which noted that the former Dallas Cowboys star currently lives in Texas and would need to move to Georgia to seek the Senate seat.

