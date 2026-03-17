Trump Reveals GOP Congressman's Terminal Diagnosis, and How He Intervened

President Donald Trump revealed Monday that Republican Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida has been battling a terminal diagnosis, adding that he stepped in to help after finding out how serious it was.

The commander in chief referenced Neal during a news conference alongside GOP Speaker Mike Johnson, who appeared surprised when Trump brought it up.

Trump was discussing how difficult it is to maintain a slim House majority — “between one, two and three,” he said — especially when members become ill, die, or resign.

“We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it,” the president began. “I don’t know. I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do other people know his name? Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud? Go ahead, tell them the story,” Trump said with a smile on his face.

Johnson began to share broad details about Dunn, 73, and his health struggles before the president interjected, asking, “What was the diagnosis?”

“I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” Johnson replied. Trump shot back, “He would be dead by June.”

“OK, that wasn’t public,” the House speaker said. “But, yeah, OK. It was grim. That’s what I was going to say.”

Trump said Neal had a heart problem before Johnson shared the story of how the commander in chief got involved.

President Trump on Rep. Neal Dunn’s initial terminal diagnosis: “He would be dead by June.” Speaker Johnson: “Okay, that wasn’t public.” pic.twitter.com/HJunoPSD0n — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2026

“The president called him to encourage him, and thank him, and they had a conversation,” Johnson explained.

“And the president mentioned in the course of the conversation, ‘I ought to get my doctors involved.’ And they did. Within a number of hours, they took him to Walter Reed. Emergency surgery. The man has a new lease on life.”

Johnson added, “He acts like he’s 30 years younger. And he walked into the conference meeting and we thought we’d seen a ghost.”

Trump said Johnson had called him to explain Neal’s situation and said there was “nothing they could do.”

The president said he was upset because he liked Neal, but also felt the congressman’s death would hurt the country by limiting Republican governing power.

He praised Neal for his courage and said most people in that situation would retire.

Trump also noted that Neal promised to support his agenda with whatever time he had left, adding, “How many people are going to say that?”

“White House doctors are incredible and they’ve helped me with other people,” Trump added. “They’re miracle workers.”

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