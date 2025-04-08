Trump Reveals 'High-Level' Meeting with Iran, Issues a Major Warning About Potential Fallout

Talks with Iran will take place Saturday, President Donald Trump said Monday during an Oval Office media opportunity with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious,” Trump said, adding that the “very big meeting” would be “at top level,” according to CNN.

CNN reported that the meeting between Iranian and American envoys will be hosted by Oman.

Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks. It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2025

The meeting was confirmed by Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks.”

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court,” he added.

Trump said Iran needs the talks to go well.

“I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it — great danger — because they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“You know it’s not a complicated formula. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s all there is. Can’t have it,” he said.

.@POTUS: “I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it—great danger—because they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” pic.twitter.com/iW69wg3eAA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 7, 2025

“Right now we have countries that have nuclear power that shouldn’t have it,” Trump continued, adding that he hoped to negotiate with Iran on its nuclear energy program, as well as the nuclear weapons program it officially denies exists.

Trump said if the talks are no successful, “I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran, if that’s the case.”

In December, a United Nationals official said Iran was rapidly closing in on having enough enriched uranium to possess a nuclear bomb, CNN reported.

“I think everyone agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with, if they can avoid it,” Trump said, according to Axios.

“So we’re going to see if we can avoid it. But it’s getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran’s best interest if they are successful.”

Axios reported that on Monday, Netanyahu offered Trump his version of what a good deal with Iran would look like.

“Netanyahu wants the Libya model. Full dismantling to the Iranian nuclear program,” Axios quoted an official it did not name as saying.

The official said Netanyahu wanted a green light to attack Iran once, as he expects, the talks stall.

