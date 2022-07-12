Share
Trump Reveals His True View of 'Bulls*** Artist' Elon Musk as Twitter Deal Falls Apart

 By Richard Moorhead  July 12, 2022 at 12:30pm
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Elon Musk in a Saturday rally in Alaska.

Trump likened Musk to a “b******* artist” after the megabillionaire’s agreement to buy Twitter all but fell apart.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter … Where did you hear that before? From me,” Trump said. Trump had previously expressed his skepticism that Musk would end up buying Twitter.

Trump then disputed Musk’s claims that he’s never voted Republican before a political evolution earlier this year.

According to Trump, Musk told him that he had voted for Trump in at least one presidential election.

“So he’s another b******* artist,” Trump said.

The former president also took the opportunity to promote his own social media network, Truth Social, during the rally.

Musk is citing what he says are fake Twitter accounts for backing out of his purchase agreement with the company.

He argued that an abundance of bot accounts on Twitter amount to the defrauding of advertisers.

Twitter’s lawyers have expressed their intentions to force Musk to buy the company in court.

Musk later fired back with his own criticism of Trump, expressing his preference for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a presidential candidate.

The Tesla CEO described Trump as too old for the presidency. Trump would begin a second, non-consecutive term at the age of 78, if he were to be re-elected in 2024.

Twitter’s stock price plummeted in response to Musk trying to back out of his purchase deal with the company.

Musk had promised to roll back political censorship and allow free expression on the platform, a proposal that now appears to have taken a back seat to his disillusion with the company’s price.

