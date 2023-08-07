Former President Donald Trump knows the Washington, D.C., “Swamp” as well as anyone. He also knows, therefore, that he has little chance of receiving a fair trial in that cesspool of corruption.

On Sunday morning, in a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump explained why he could not get a fair trial in D.C. and what he plans to do about it.

He began by focusing on the city itself, where residents remain hostile to him for a variety of reasons. As usual, Trump made his point both conspicuous and emphatic by using all capital letters.

“NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER [BEEN] WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!” the former president wrote.

Then, Trump blasted his persecutors for their transparently political motives in bringing him to trial.

“DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS [BIDEN] ‘OPPONENT’ CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Finally, Trump indicated that his lawyers will make two important requests. First, they will ask U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee with a record of harsh sentences for Jan. 6, 2021, defendants, to recuse herself. Second, they will attempt to move the trial out of Washington.

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT [OF] D.C.,” Trump concluded.

In some respects, one hesitates to legitimize this travesty by analyzing details such as judges and jurors. Every fair-minded person who has paid attention to public affairs since 2016 can see what Trump’s enemies intend to do. Judges and jurors have no relevance except that they constitute part of the sinister plan. The regime wants its most effective critic imprisoned and will stop at nothing to make it happen.

Indeed, Trump’s own words about the judge — “EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE!” — indicate that he understands as much. The judge has a role to play in the regime’s theater.

A more ominous question is why the former president stands no chance of receiving a fair trial in D.C. Here Trump’s assessment rings true but also falls well short of the mark.

Trump cited “MANY REASONS” for D.C. jurors’ hostility, but he chose to highlight his support for a federal takeover of crime-ridden D.C.

This severely underestimates both the source and the intensity of D.C. jurors’ hatred for the former president.

In short, Washington, D.C., has all the characteristics of an imperial capital. For instance, wealth demonstrably flows from the hinterlands to the seat of government.

According to a 2022 U.S. News story, five of the eight wealthiest counties in the U.S. are suburbs of D.C. This includes Loudoun County, Virginia, and Falls Church County, Virginia, the nation’s two wealthiest counties by median household income.

Trump has called attention to the federal government’s decades-long fleecing of U.S. citizens. Federal officials hate him for it. So do D.C. residents who have profited from it. Everything else amounts to theater.

