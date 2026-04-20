Trump Reveals JD Vance and His Negotiating Team 'Heading Over' for Second Round of Iran Talks

Vice President J.D. Vance and his fellow negotiators are going to be the point men for another round of talks with Iran.

President Donald Trump confirmed the negotiating team’s plan in a brief interview with the New York Post.

“They’re heading over now,” Trump said in the story published Monday.

By “they,” according to the newspaper, Trump meant Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner, husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

The same group met with Iranian officials earlier this month.

The talks themselves have been widely expected. The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump. However, the exact timing has not been made public.

“We’re supposed to have the talks,” Trump said. “So I would assume at this point nobody’s playing games.”

The president also indicated his willingness to meet with Iranian officials personally.

“I have no problem meeting them,” he said.

“If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them.”

Meanwhile, Trump maintained his stance about what Iran needs to do to halt the fighting.

“Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple,” Trump said, according to the report. “There will be no nuclear weapon.”

Trump, of course, has consistently maintained that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Moreover, during his first administration he withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, citing the deal’s enormous costs and “sunset” provisions.

By the time the current fighting began on Feb. 28, however, Trump had spoken of liberating the Iranian people.

He even embraced the language of “regime change” despite his nearly a decade of criticizing similar efforts in the Middle East.

Likewise, before agreeing to the current tenuous and temporary ceasefire the president made apocalyptic threats against Iran.

On Monday, he stopped short of reiterating those threats, but was threatening nonetheless.

“Well, I don’t want to get into that with you,” Trump said, when asked about the consequences Iran would face if it failed to agree to a deal.

“You can imagine. It wouldn’t be pretty.”

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