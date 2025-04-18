Trump Reveals Why Jimmy Carter 'Died a Happy Man': The Punch Line Will Have You in Stitches

President Donald Trump joked on Thursday that former President Jimmy Carter “died a happy man,” and former President Joe Biden is the reason.

“The last administration, the only thing they were good at was cheating in elections. That’s about all they could do,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“They couldn’t do anything. They were useless. They were incompetent — worst administration in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter,” he continued.

“Jimmy Carter died a happy man,” Trump proclaimed. “You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst president. Joe Biden was.”

Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100, having become the longest-living former U.S. president.

“Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst president. Joe Biden was.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FWbwvq0BLE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 17, 2025

One could argue Trump’s joke was a counterpunch for comments Biden made Tuesday night in Chicago in his first public address since leaving office.

Former President Biden: “Look what’s happened now, fewer than 100 days into this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It is kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon.” pic.twitter.com/UrggjUWvQJ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 15, 2025

“Look what’s happened now, fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking, it could happen that soon,” Biden said.

Biden also took a shot at Trump immediately following Carter’s death in December.

Asked by a reporter what the then-president-elect could learn from Carter, Biden replied, “Decency, decency, decency.”

The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter’s death pic.twitter.com/B0kTiVfaFq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 30, 2024

Carter’s and Biden’s presidencies have several parallels.

Carter, a Democrat, would serve only one term due to inflation domestically and chaos abroad. In addition to the Iranian hostage crisis, the Soviet Union (now Russia) invaded Afghanistan in December 1979.

Biden also only served one term, in part because of inflation, chaos in the Middle East, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His approval ratings went underwater and never recovered following his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Carter’s was 31 percent in November 1980, and Biden’s was 37 percent in November 2024, according to Gallup.

So, Trump may not be quite right in the eyes of public opinion, but he is right that history is not likely to treat Joe Biden well.

