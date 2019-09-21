SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Reveals He Keeps Wad of Cash in Back Pocket So He Can Tip People

×
By Joe Setyon
Published September 21, 2019 at 12:05am
Print

Apparently, President Donald Trump is an avid tipper.

That’s the major takeaway from a photo of Trump boarding Air Force One that showed a wad of cash — including a $20 bill — sticking out of his back pocket and went viral this week.

The photo, which can be seen below, was taken Tuesday as Trump was climbing up the stairs to get into the presidential jet.

The wind blew the back flap of his suit jacket up, revealing a back pocket filled with money.

TRENDING: Watch Candace Owens Shred 'White Supremacy' Expert Who Attacked Her at House Hearing

The photo set off rampant speculation on social media.

Trump, after all, is a billionaire, in addition to being the president. So it’s not as though he goes to the supermarket himself when he needs groceries.

To borrow an old cliché — Trump almost certainly has got people for that.

Do you think President Trump is a good tipper?

But Trump does have good reason to keep his pocket full of cash, as he revealed to reporters Wednesday night on Air Force One during the trip back to Washington, D.C.

Trump remarked that the media has “good cameras,” and was then asked by a reporter, “Do you carry cash in your back pocket?”

“I do! I do!” Trump replied, according to a White House media pool report.

As if to demonstrate, he took a wad of cash out of his pocket and held it up for the assembled media to see.

“I haven’t used [the cash] in a long time,” he said. “I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time.”

RELATED: Trump To Skip UN Climate Summit, Will Host His Own Religious Freedom Summit Instead

Then why does Trump even carry cash in the first place?

“I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel,” he said.

“I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, etc., etc.”

Trump went on to point out that Reuters photographer Tom Brenner, who took the photo, had gotten “a good picture.”

“Hey, I’d like a piece of that picture,” the president said.

The fact that Trump likes to tip is actually nothing new.

In 2016, Trump’s longtime butler at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Anthony Senecal, told The New York Times that his boss would often produce $100 bills from a wad of cash in his pocket and give them to groundskeepers.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Jemele Hill Calls Steelers QB Mason Rudolph 'Stupid' for Apparently Being Conservative
Trump Reveals He Keeps Wad of Cash in Back Pocket So He Can Tip People
Breaking: Patriots Drop Antonio Brown
Video Shows Boy Overcome with Emotion Draw Trump in for Full-On Bear Hug as Crowd Looks on
Dan Crenshaw Calls Out Bernie Sanders for 'Pandering' to Vets: 'Now It's Personal'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×