Former President Donald J. Trump believes the CIA, at best, played a part in suppressing documents regarding the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. At worst, he may believe the CIA was actually involved.

Regardless of how far his belief goes, he has publicly committed to releasing the file for the American people to read if he wins a second term in the Oval Office.

He shared this information Thursday on the “All-In Podcast” with hosts Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg, who “cover all things economic, tech, political, social & poker.”

But Trump wasn’t putting on any kind of poker face when broached with the question of whether he would be releasing the Kennedy file.

Nor did he flinch when posed with the question by Calacanis as to whether he agreed with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that the CIA killed his uncle.

What Trump did was explain how he was persuaded by those in his Cabinet to hold off from releasing the secretive information a bit longer.

It was Palihapitiya who pushed the issue as the former president was being called away to dinner. The tech billionaire, who has thrown his weight behind Trump, didn’t want the GOP candidate to depart without explaining the apparent change of heart.

“In the 2016 election, you said the first thing or one of the things you wanted to do was release the JFK file,” the host said. “And then you said later, ‘I saw it and I just, I wasn’t really ready to do it.’ And then I saw a clip where you changed your mind and you said, ‘I think we’re ready to see this file.’ And I’m just curious, what’s in it? What happened?”

Calacanis interrupted Palihapitiya’s questioning as well, saying, “Tell us right now.”

Trump explained that he did release some of the information, but received pushback from people in his administration on going any further.

They must have sounded very convincing at the moment. It was Trump’s trust in them that caused him to refrain from releasing the complete file.

“I was hit by some people that work for me that are great people, that you would respect. They asked me not to do it, and I’m saying, ‘Why? Tell me why?’ And they said, ‘Sir, I think it needs a little more time,'” he said. “And I released a lot, but I said, ‘If they feel so strongly, I respect the people.'”

“But this time, I’m just gonna do it,” Trump said.

Calacanis then said, “RFK says the CIA killed his uncle. Do you believe that?”

“Well this wasn’t CIA that asked me, but I think CIA was probably behind it,” the former president said. That last clause is where it gets murky. It’s not clear whether Trump was saying he thinks the CIA was behind the document suppression or whether he thinks the CIA was behind the actual assassination. Viewers were split on which position Trump was taking.







Not only is the JFK file relevant history, but it is the people’s document, not the government’s. It should be placed in the hands of the people.

The reason the CIA — or whatever other organization or individual — would want the information suppressed can’t be good. It reeks of something being hidden.

Trump now seems to be willing to let the people decide for themselves. It’s exactly what he should do.

What exactly is the government intent on hiding?

If a part of the U.S. government was involved in the assassination of Kennedy over Vietnam or for some other reason, this is information that will help to design adequate steps going forward.

It will also speak volumes as to how far back our government went rogue.

This is just another reason to vote for Trump in November. You know President Joe Biden won’t release the file.

