Trump Reveals the Moment He Knew NY Attorney General Would Bring Case Against Him

 By Matthew Holloway  September 21, 2022 at 4:33pm
Former President Donald Trump revealed in a series of Truth Social posts on Wednesday that he never thought the New York Attorney General Letitia James would file a suit against him. But all of that changed in a single moment.

He wrote, “I never thought this case would be brought — until I saw her really bad poll numbers.”

Trump offered his analysis of the move by James, characterizing her as “a failed A.G.”

On Truth Social he wrote, “Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry. I never thought this case would be brought — until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!”

He continued, “Attorney General Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, a total crime fighting disaster in New York, is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies, who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and never had a complaint about me, instead of fighting murder and violent crime, which is killing New York State. She is a failed A.G. whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!”

According to The Associated Press, James is pressing a lawsuit against Trump and his three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, alongside Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

In the details of the lawsuit, obtained by the AP, James argued that Trump and the Trump Organization “engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in the preparation of Mr. Trump’s annual statements of financial condition (‘Statements of Financial Condition’ or ‘Statements’) covering at least the years 2011 through 2021.”

James alleged, “These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared. “

The mechanism for these alleged acts of “fraud and misrepresentation” center around the procurement of what James refers to as “inflated appraisals” of Trump Organization properties.

ny-vs-trump by The Western Journal on Scribd

Trump followed his first two posts addressing James with a third quoting from a New York Times report regarding her case against him, “The New York Times: ‘Her (Peekaboo James) case against him could be difficult to prove. Property valuations are often subjective, and the financial statements include a (very strong) disclaimer.’ Thank you!”

The New York Times, in the report cited by Trump, wrote, “Yet her case against him could be difficult to prove. Property valuations are often subjective, and the financial statements include a disclaimer that they have not been audited. And at a trial, his lawyers will most likely emphasize that Deutsche Bank and his other lenders were hardly victims; all of his loans are either current or were paid off, some early.”

The Times also reported that in a statement, the Trump Organization said their lenders “profited handsomely — to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in interest and fees.”

The statement called James’ actions, “politics, pure and simple,” making the argument that she “put her own political ambitions ahead of the safety of New Yorkers” and describing it as “an abhorrent abuse of power, waste of valuable resources and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.”

According to Politico, Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, responded, “Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda.”

She tweeted the same along with a series of video clips that show James, campaigning on prosecuting Trump.


“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” Habba continued, adding, “We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims.”

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.




