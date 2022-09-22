Trump Reveals New Item FBI Took: 'Could Cause a Lot of Problems'

Former President Donald Trump said during a Wednesday night appearance on the Fox News show “Hannity” that his will is missing and he thinks the Justice Department has it.

Last month, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, and confiscated boxes of documents, claiming they should not have been in his possession and included classified material.

The former president denounced the unprecedented raid and said the FBI took a wide range of private papers along with other documents.

On Sunday, Trump made his first trip to Mar-a-Lago since the raid, and he spoke about that with host Sean Hannity in an interview at the Florida estate Wednesday night.

Hannity noted that Trump had lost about 500 pages of documents protected by attorney-client privilege.

“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” the former president said. “I said, ‘Where is it?’”

“Am I in it?” Hannity asked as Trump repeated, “I think they took my will.”

“That could cause a lot of problems,” he said, smiling at the Fox News host’s question.

“That could cause a lot of problems if that gets published for people who won’t be so happy, or maybe will be very happy,” Trump said.







The former president said the Justice Department “shopped” until it found someone who would sign the warrant to raid his property.

Trump, who was not at Mar-a-Lago for the raid, said he learned of it when a worker called him.

“I was in New Jersey. I got a call in the morning from somebody that’s here. … ‘Sir, the FBI just came in.’ I said, ‘What? The FBA? Who?’ And they go, ‘The FBI.’ And I said, ‘How many people?’ And he said, ‘Many, many people, sir. Many, many people.”

He said he was told the FBI wanted to do the raid “quietly, silently.”

The former president told Hannity that after he received questions from the media about the raid, he put out a statement announcing it.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement on Aug. 8.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

During the “Hannity” interview, Trump said, “I declassified everything.”

That question was debated Tuesday in a hearing by special master Raymond Dearie, who wanted the former president’s attorneys to point to a specific instance or document proving Trump’s claim, according to The New York Times.

Dearie indicated that absent such proof, he would be inclined to agree with the Justice Department on the issue, meaning documents it says were classified will be treated as such.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the conduct of the FBI during the raid.

“Arrived in Florida last night and had a long and detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago. I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In any event, after what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was ‘ransacked,’ and in far different condition than the way I left it. Many Agents — And they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!”

