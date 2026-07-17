Trump Reveals New Plan to 'Vandal Proof' the Lincoln Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump gave an update on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Friday via social media platform Truth Social.

In short, the president declared that he will stay one step ahead of his many bitter adversaries.

With the Reflecting Pool drained once again, Trump announced that he now seeks “Vandal Proof” material to prevent future destruction.

“The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired,” the president wrote. “We got it through the great July Fourth Weekend.”

Indeed, America’s 250th Anniversary celebration went off without incident.

Still, Trump focused on those who, in the weeks preceding the Fourth of July, allegedly vandalized the renovated pool.

“What kind of animals would do such a thing?” he asked. “We are looking for a Vandal Proof material, but such a thing should not have been necessary. The Scum in Court will hopefully be prosecuted to the MAX.”

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🔴President Trump just posted this update on the heavily vandalized and damaged Reflecting Pool, calling out the deranged vandals who slashed it and wants them to be “prosecuted to the MAX.” pic.twitter.com/Enqj0IpNSx — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 17, 2026

The Reflecting Pool saga began after a visiting friend from Germany complained to Trump that it looked “dark and disgusting.” The president responded with a project to paint the pool’s shallow basin “American flag blue.”

Last month, initial reviews of the completed project drew positive reviews even from some Trump haters.

Of course, as stagnant water often does, the Reflecting Pool eventually developed an algae problem.

The real problem, however, came in the form of alleged vandalism.

Several weeks before the July 4 celebration, the president accused his detractors of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool via chemicals designed to make the new paint peel.

Then, a few days later, the U.S. Park Police arrested five people in connection with the alleged vandalism.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened severe consequences.

“Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things — Which will be fully enforced!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced a felony indictment against former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who allegedly damaged part of the Reflecting Pool’s sealant.

“The evidence shows, and we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hearn willfully destroyed property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” Pirro said.

Trump did not say when he expected to see the latest repairs completed.

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