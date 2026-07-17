Share
News
A view of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026.
A view of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Reveals New Plan to 'Vandal Proof' the Lincoln Reflecting Pool

 By Michael Schwarz  July 17, 2026 at 12:48pm
Share

President Donald Trump gave an update on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Friday via social media platform Truth Social.

In short, the president declared that he will stay one step ahead of his many bitter adversaries.

With the Reflecting Pool drained once again, Trump announced that he now seeks “Vandal Proof” material to prevent future destruction.

“The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired,” the president wrote. “We got it through the great July Fourth Weekend.”

Indeed, America’s 250th Anniversary celebration went off without incident.

Still, Trump focused on those who, in the weeks preceding the Fourth of July, allegedly vandalized the renovated pool.

“What kind of animals would do such a thing?” he asked. “We are looking for a Vandal Proof material, but such a thing should not have been necessary. The Scum in Court will hopefully be prosecuted to the MAX.”

Do you trust Trump to figure out the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool situation?

The Reflecting Pool saga began after a visiting friend from Germany complained to Trump that it looked “dark and disgusting.” The president responded with a project to paint the pool’s shallow basin “American flag blue.”

Last month, initial reviews of the completed project drew positive reviews even from some Trump haters.

Of course, as stagnant water often does, the Reflecting Pool eventually developed an algae problem.

Related:
MAGA Declares Fox News Has 'Joined the Fake Media' After 'Strange' Coverage of Trump's Big Speech

The real problem, however, came in the form of alleged vandalism.

Several weeks before the July 4 celebration, the president accused his detractors of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool via chemicals designed to make the new paint peel.

Then, a few days later, the U.S. Park Police arrested five people in connection with the alleged vandalism.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened severe consequences.

“Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things — Which will be fully enforced!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced a felony indictment against former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who allegedly damaged part of the Reflecting Pool’s sealant.

“The evidence shows, and we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hearn willfully destroyed property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” Pirro said.

Trump did not say when he expected to see the latest repairs completed.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Trump Reveals New Plan to 'Vandal Proof' the Lincoln Reflecting Pool
'Unusual Cluster' of Rare Child Cancer Cases Triggers Calls for Investigation
MAGA Declares Fox News Has 'Joined the Fake Media' After 'Strange' Coverage of Trump's Big Speech
Congress Threatens 'Consequences' After Canadian Incompetence Leaves Big Chunk of U.S. with Dangerous Air Quality
Argentina Players Face Stiff Punishment for Displaying Political Banner After Defeating England at World Cup
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation