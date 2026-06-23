Trump Reveals Provision in Iran Agreement That Will Help 'Our Great American Farmers'

When Iranian assets that were frozen amid its decades of terrorist conduct are freed for Iran’s use, American farmers will reap the benefits, according to President Donald Trump.

“The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late,” Trump wrote.

In the post, Trump cautioned that the talks with Iran are moving along far better than the mainstream media wants to report.

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!),” he wrote.

“This will insure ‘Nuclear Honesty.’ If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations! Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely,” he continued.

“Talks are going well!” Trump said.

On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance noted that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, proposed “a very interesting solution” along with Qatari negotiators that gives the U.S. a say in unfreezing Iranian assets, according to CNBC.

“What Jared and the Qataris and the entire team here in Bürgenstock accomplished is to me a classic Trump deal, where if Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they’re going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people,” Vance said.

“That’s a very, very good and very classic Trump deal. That’s great for our people, great for the people of Iran, and fundamentally, again, will contribute to this regional security architecture that we’ve built,” he added.

.@VP says the negotiating team accomplished a “classic Trump deal” in Switzerland. “Where IF Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they’re going to go to make American farmers richer, and to feed the Iranian people… that’s great for our people, great for the people of Iran, and… pic.twitter.com/C2KmCPvTob — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2026

Vance noted that the Trump administration’s goal in the talks is to lay a foundation for a very different Middle East, according to Politico.

Vance said the goal is to have a region “much different 10 years from now than it was 10 years ago.”

“What we’re trying to accomplish here is something very simple,” he said.

“Through diplomacy, through working together to transform the Middle East… where Iran has been a driver of regional instability, now we see a future where everybody can work together to promote peace and prosperity for everyone,” he said.

“The president has committed us to see a full regional ceasefire. We’ve found great partners in working with the Qataris, the Pakistanis, our friends in Israel,” Vance continued.

“We’re all working toward regional peace. There, of course, are going to be sometimes disagreements about precisely how to get there, but I actually feel great about where we are in Lebanon.”

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