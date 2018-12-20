Trump Reveals Reason Behind Syria Exit in Early Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump further explained his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria in a series of tweets Thursday morning, saying it “should come as no surprise” and questioning why America would “want to be the policeman of the Middle East.”

The White House announced Wednesday that the United States will begin withdrawing its approximately 2,000 troops in Syria in the coming days.

Trump had first confirmed media reports of his intention in a simple tweet earlier that day, saying, “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered further details in a Wednesday statement.

“Five years ago, ISIS was a very powerful and dangerous force in the Middle East, and now the United States has defeated the territorial caliphate,” she said. “These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign.

“The United States and our allies stand ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorists territory, funding, support, and any means of infiltrating our borders.”

Later that day, Trump released a video, which he retweeted Thursday morning.

In it, the president said the United States has “won against ISIS. We have beaten them and we’ve beaten them badly and we’ve take back the land. And now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”

He added, “Our boys, our young women, our men, they’re all coming back, and they’re coming back now. We won.”

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

The president also tweeted on Thursday, “Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing their work. Time to come home & rebuild.”

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

In subsequent tweets, Trump asked, “Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever?”

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

“Time for others to finally fight,” he said. “Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!”

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump also tweeted a quote from Heritage Foundation national security expert James Carafano, who told Fox News on Wednesday night, “Trump has made the Middle East a better place. When Trump came into office, ISIS was running amuck in the Middle East. Over a million refugees poured into Western Europe — none of that is happening today. That’s all due to Trump.”

Col. Jim Carafano on @IngrahamAngle “Trump has made the Middle East a better place. When Trump came into office, ISIS was running amuck in the Middle East. Over a million refugees poured into Western Europe – none of that is happening today. That’s all due to Trump.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Additionally, the president quoted Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, who praised the move.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina came out strongly against the decision.

Rubio described it as “a major blunder. If it isn’t reversed, it will haunt this administration & America for years to come.”

Graham likened it to former President Barack Obama’s decision to leave Iraq in 2011, which he said led to the rise of ISIS.

The senator also questioned Trump’s assertion that Russia, Iran and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad are not happy about the U.S. withdrawal. “They are ecstatic!” about the move, Graham wrote.

It is not FAKE NEWS that Russia, Iran, and Assad are unhappy about our decision to withdraw from Syria. They are ECSTATIC! https://t.co/7cZgEDBbdT — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2018

Fox News reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is supportive of U.S. forces leaving Syria.

“If the USA made that decision, then it’s the right one,” he said during his annual press conference Thursday.

Putin contended that the presence of American troops in Syria was “illegal” because the al-Assad government never agreed to it.

“Donald is right, I agree with him,” the Russian leader added regarding Trump’s claim that ISIS is largely defeated.

