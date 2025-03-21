Trump Reveals He Has a Special Destination in Mind for 'Sick Terrorist Thugs' Targeting Tesla

President Donald Trump says he knows the perfect place to put individuals convicted of vandalizing Tesla-related sites.

Attacks on dealerships have spiked in recent weeks, spurred by leftist opposition to the role of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” Trump wrote in a post published Friday on the Truth Social social media platform.

“Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” he posted, referring to a prison where the Trump administration has sent illegal immigrants.

Trump’s post came after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of three suspects accused of attacking Tesla-related sites.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a news release. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

The Justice Department release noted that three suspects sought to do maximum damage in their attacks.

One defendant, who carried an AR-15 rifle, threw eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon.

Molotov cocktails were also used by an individual who was arrested in Loveland, Colorado. That suspect was found with the materials to make more firebombs.

The release noted that a suspect in Charleston, South Carolina, “wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.”

Despite the arrests, the attacks continue, according to NBC.

On Tuesday, an attacker at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas “fired three rounds into different Tesla vehicles,” the network reported, citing police.

The attacker spray-painted “RESIST” on the center’s door and used Molotov cocktails to set two Teslas alight.

On Wednesday, NBC noted, 80 Teslas were damaged in one attack in a Canadian city. The vehices had “deep scratches and punctured tires,” according to a news release from police in Hamilton, Ontario.

