Former President Donald Trump disclosed that he has turned down multiple book deals and teased an upcoming project in a statement issued Friday.

“I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America Political Action Committee.

“I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books,” he added. “Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now!”

Trump did not elaborate on what that project is. The country’s 45th president has still not revealed public plans for another potential run for office in the future.

The former president has authored numerous books throughout his decades in the public spotlight.

The 1987 book “Trump: The Art of the Deal” is perhaps his most well-known publication. That bestseller was equal parts memoir and business and life advice.

In 2015, he released “Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America,” which coincided with the launch of his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for president.

While the former president hasn’t published anything since then, there is little doubt that a post-White House tell-all would be in high demand. Perhaps such a firsthand account would be released upon retirement, which Trump has not signaled is coming anytime soon.

Last week, Trump called the idea of launching a bid for a seat in the House of Representatives — and potentially seeking out the role of speaker — “interesting.”

The Boston Herald reported last week that former White House strategist Steve Bannon was addressing Massachusetts Republicans when he floated a scenario in which Trump would run for a House seat and then seek out the role of speaker.

“Going forward, we can transform the Republican Party into more of a MAGA movement … just immerse the … movement with the Republican Party, and we’re going to have massive victories in the future,” Bannon said.

Bannon then teased his crowd, offering a scenario in which Trump, as speaker of the House, would lead the charge to impeach President Joe Biden following a race in which the GOP takes back the House.

“Trump is a disruptor, but he has a long-term vision because I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024,” Bannon reportedly said. “He’ll come back to us. We’ll have a sweeping victory in 2022, and he’ll lead us in 2024.”

Speaking to radio host Wayne Allyn Root last week, Trump responded to the idea, The Hill reported.

“That’s so interesting,” he said. “Yeah, you know it’s very interesting,” he said.

Trump told Root that others had attempted to recruit him to run for the Senate in 2022.

“But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting,” he concluded on the subject.

Trump has not commented further on a potential bid for the House, Senate or the White House, but there is no shortage of people attempting to recruit him. According to Friday’s statement, he has something big in the works.

