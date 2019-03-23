Trump Reveals He Wants Democrats To ‘Keep Going Forward’ with Green New Deal

President Donald Trump recently mocked the Green New Deal, a centerpiece of the legislative agenda of progressive legislators, but said he wants Democrats to keep talking about it.

“You look at this Green New Deal — it’s the most preposterous thing,” Trump said during an interview that aired on Friday with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network.

“Now I don’t want to knock it too much right now because I really hope they keep going forward with it, frankly, because I think it’s going to be very easy to beat,” Trump said.

Trump lumped the Green New Deal with other “weird things” being proposed by Democrats at a time he said the party is rapidly spiraling to the far left of the political spectrum.

TRENDING: Multiple Teachers Reportedly Injured During Active Shooter Drill

“The Democrats actually are becoming a far left party; I mean, they’re becoming a radical party. You look at what they want to do with the Supreme Court. You look at what they want to do with the voting age. Where did that come all of a sudden? The voting age at 16 — they’re becoming radical. They are radicalized,” he said.

Trump has said in the past that the Green New Deal is a bad deal for America, but a good one for anyone running against the plan’s supporters.

“I want them to embrace this plan. I want them to go and sell this plan. I just want to be the Republican that runs against them for that,” Trump said earlier this month in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“And it would force the destruction or renovation of virtually every existing structure in the United States. New York City would have to rip down buildings and rebuild them again. I don’t think so. This is the craziest plan,” he said.

Do you agree that the Green New Deal is unrealistic? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Trump then ridiculed support for the Green New Deal among “senators that are there for 20 years (with) white hair. See I don’t have white hair. I don’t have white hair. Now I see these … longtime senators standing behind this young woman and she’s ranting and raving like a lunatic and these senators these senators (are saying), ‘Yes I agree with this. Yes I agree,'” he said.

The president later acknowledged that “nothing is more extreme than the Democrats’ plan to completely take over American energy and completely destroy America’s economy through their new $100 trillion Green New Deal.”

Trump also said that the Green New Deal was “described as a high school term paper written by a poor student — it’s true. It’s true. Who would believe it? It’s so — it’s so bad.”

But Trump briefly turned serious at CPAC when he spoke of the consequences the Green New Deal would have if it was ever adopted.

“The Green New Deal would completely abolish the American oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear power industries, of which we’re now the leader in the world,” he said.

RELATED: Green Energy Companies Aren’t Backing AOC’s Green New Deal

Sen. John Barrasso called the Green New Deal a ‘stake through the heart’ of the economy https://t.co/P4aiSd8fkU — Bloomberg Environment (@environment) February 27, 2019

The vote on the Green New Deal is quickly approaching. Our country can’t afford to embrace these liberal ideas that will only hurt our economy and hard working Americans. RT 🔁 if you agree that the #GreenNewDeal is really the Green Job Killer! — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 22, 2019

The Senate is expected to consider the Green New Deal next week, with most Republican Senators opposed to the proposal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.