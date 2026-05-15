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President Donald Trump announced the National Garden of American Heroes will be located in the West Potomac Park between the Jefferson memorial, pictured, and the Lincoln memorial.
President Donald Trump announced the National Garden of American Heroes will be located in the West Potomac Park between the Jefferson memorial, pictured, and the Lincoln memorial. (halbergman / Getty Images)

Trump Reveals Waterfront Site for Long-Planned National Garden of American Heroes

 By Randy DeSoto  May 15, 2026 at 3:03pm
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President Donald Trump announced Friday that the National Garden of American Heroes will be located in the West Potomac Park between the Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln memorials.

“This magnificent exhibition of statues will be located in West Potomac Park, which we are transforming into one of the World’s most beautiful public spaces,” Trump posted on Truth Social on board Air Force One on his way back from China.

“Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River. When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World,” he added.

“The National Garden of American Heroes will feature the MOST BEAUTIFUL collection of statues of AMERICAN HEROES, featuring our Illustrious Founding Fathers, Military Warriors, Religious Leaders, Civil Rights Champions, World Class Athletes, Artists, Entertainers, and MORE,” Trump wrote, regarding the 250 planned statues to commemorate the semiquincentennial celebration.

Trump first announced the project in 2020 while speaking at a July 4 celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

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The announcement came as protesters, following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, had torn down or vandalized statues of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, and Union General and President Ulysses S. Grant, among others.

Trump released a list of statues for the Garden in January 2021, shortly before leaving office, that includes the five named above.

Some of the others listed are John and Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, Muhammad Ali, Billy Graham, Susan B. Anthony, Louis Armstrong, Neil Armstrong, Irving Berlin, Walt Disney, Civil War Gen. Joshua Chamberlain, Frank Capra, Eleanor Roosevelt, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Edward R. Murrow, Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Rosa Parks, Jimmy Stewart, Shirley Temple, John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Roberto Clemente, and World War II generals Douglas MacArthur and George Patton.

President Joe Biden cancelled the Garden project after taking office in May 2021; however, Trump reinstated it last year.

The National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts have contributed a combined $34 million to fund the project, according to an April 2025 news release.

“NEH is pleased to collaborate with NEA to bring to fruition the vision of a National Garden of American Heroes,” said acting NEH Chairman Michael McDonald at the time. “The garden will provide the public with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how the lives and accomplishments of these individuals have shaped our history and culture.”

The statues will all be life-sized and made of marble, granite, bronze, copper, or brass.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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