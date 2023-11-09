Trump Reveals Whether He'd Consider Tucker Carlson for VP
Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would seriously consider adding former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to his 2024 presidential ticket.
During a radio interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump was asked whether he would consider Carlson, whose popularity bloomed among conservatives in his final years at Fox News and beyond, for his vice president.
“Oh, wow,” Trump said in response to the hypothetical question from Travis.
The cohost compared the situation to Alabama football and head coach Nick Saban.
Travis opined the school has a “list” of coaching candidates it would call in the event the University’s head coaching job opens up.
“So, would Tucker Carlson be on your list of potential VPs? Travis asked. “How many names might be on that list as you sit and look and survey the political field?”
Trump responded that during the first Republican primary debate on Fox News in August, he and Carlson did an interview that aired on social media.
“We broke every record in history,” Trump said of the views the interview racked up. “I think it just hit over 300 million people.”
Trump then slammed the ongoing Republican primary debates, all of which he has decided to skip.
Travis then asked him, “Would you consider Tucker, though?”
“I like Tucker a lot,” Trump responded. “I guess I would. I think I’d say I would.”
Trump then praised Carlson.
“He’s got great common sense,” Trump said. “You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative — we have common sense. We want to have safe borders … we want to have a wall, because walls work. ”
While Trump is fond of Carlson and the former Fox News star has praised him, the latter has previously ruled out running for office.
In 2021, Carlson was asked about running for president, and was not exactly thrilled about the idea of it, The Hill reported.
“That seems like a fun job. I’m sure my poor children would love that. Can you imagine?” Carlson told the “Ruthless” podcast.
He added, “I’ve known and talked to every president, you know, for a while, for, like, more than 30 years. And you know, I can’t think of anyone whose life was improved by that.”
