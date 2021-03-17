Former President Donald Trump torched the Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies, saying the mass influx of illegal aliens will “destroy our country” by overwhelming it financially and logistically.

“They are coming in from all foreign countries,” Trump told “Fox News Primetime” host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday night.

“I see they are coming in from Yemen. They are coming in from the Middle East. They are coming in from everywhere.

The former president said predatory human smugglers and drug traffickers are transporting hordes of migrants across the border every day and then dropping them off haphazardly in nearby towns, terrorizing local residents.

“It is a disgrace,” he said. “They are going to destroy our country if they don’t do something about it.”

Trump said the country — which is still reeling from the coronavirus-induced shutdowns — cannot handle the barrage of unvetted illegal aliens (some of whom have COVID-19) flooding its borders every day.

Unfortunately, he said, the disaster will get far worse because President Joe Biden and his administration refuse to even acknowledge that there is a crisis bubbling over.

Last month, economist Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide, projected that 1 million illegal aliens will sneak into the country before the end of this year.

Amid mounting criticism, Biden resorted to begging migrants to not inundate the U.S. border.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over. … Don’t leave your town or city or community,” the president said Tuesday on ABC News’ “World News Tonight.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’? Biden: “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community.” https://t.co/eNhw9ARhzg pic.twitter.com/isbaH4SD5y — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021

However, he refused to take responsibility for igniting the mass migration with his promise of amnesty to the millions of illegal aliens already in the country. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have attempted to blame Trump for the crisis.

Pelosi blaming Trump for the border crisis while illegal migrants are literally wearing Biden shirts is one of her finer moments pic.twitter.com/34sebG1HVs — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) March 15, 2021

In his Fox News interview, the former president lamented that Biden has “eroded” all the progress he made in stemming illegal border crossings, which he did in partnership with Mexican President López Obrador.

Through a joint effort, Obrador and Trump implemented the “Remain in Mexico” program, under which illegal aliens stayed in Mexico while their asylum applications to the U.S. were being processed.

“[Obrador] is a great gentleman,” Trump told Bartiromo. “We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers on our border while we were building the wall … and they were also stopping them at their northern border by Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala.”

Biden abandoned the “Remain in Mexico” policy as soon as he was installed in the White House and unleashed a human tidal wave.

Video Shows Long Line of Migrants Waiting to Cross River by Raft Into America https://t.co/aLmppKmew5 via @WestJournalism — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) March 13, 2021

Obrador said March 1 that immigrants have dubbed Biden the “migrant president,” according to Reuters.

He said Biden’s policies have caused Mexican border cities to devolve into criminal shanty towns run by drug traffickers and human smugglers.

“We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next,” Obrador said.

Two weeks ago, Trump blasted Biden’s dangerous rhetoric and policies for igniting the unprecedented migration emergency.

“Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden,” he said in a March 5 statement.

“A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute. Many have criminal records, and many others have and are spreading covid.”

The former president also noted that the Biden administration is releasing convicted criminal illegal aliens back on American streets.

“ICE officers are desperate to remove these convicted criminals, but Biden won’t let them,” he said.

Trump pointed out that Biden’s lax policies have caused border communities to be under siege.

“The spiraling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers,” he said in the March 5 statement. “When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on March 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/2KD3yykJJW — FYIGodWins (@FYIGodWins) March 5, 2021

“Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws.”

Trump said his successor has emboldened and empowered murderous human smugglers and drug traffickers.

“We put in place powerful rules and procedures to stop the smuggling and trafficking, but the Biden administration has abandoned these proven strategies and instead given the smugglers and traffickers effective control of our border,” he said.

