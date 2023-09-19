Share
Trump Reveals Woman He Would Consider for Vice President: 'I Like the Concept'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 19, 2023 at 7:02am
Could former President Donald Trump have his eyes on a future female vice president?

Trump addressed the prospect of selecting a woman as his running mate in a Thursday NBC News interview.

Trump spoke of the concept warmly in response to a question from “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker.

“Are you leaning toward a woman?” Welker asked in the interview, which aired Sunday.

“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person,” Trump said.

Should Trump pick a female for his VP if he wins the GOP nomination?

“But I do like the concept, yes.”

Trump clarified that he tries not to “think too much about it,” stating that it isn’t yet time and he’s focused on winning the Republican primary.

However, Trump pointed to the record of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in particular as appealing.

“She’s been a great governor.”

“She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually.”

“And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me.”

“And certainly she’d be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

Noem endorsed Trump at a South Dakota rally earlier this month.

Trump also rebuffed the idea of candidates for president facing an age limit in the interview, although he advocated that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test to evaluate his fitness for the presidency.

In the interview, Trump also addressed the series of criminal indictments he’s facing from federal and state prosecutors.

The former president leads Republican primary polling, with most surveys indicating Trump has an overwhelming lead over his competitors,

A RealClearPolitics aggregate of polling shows Trump with a 56.6 percent majority of support from likely primary voters — a 44-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had 12.7 percent. The other contenders are all in single digits.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




