Trump Revenge Fantasy? Boastful 3-Term President Executed By Diverse Female Soldier in New 'Civil War' Film

A24’s new hit film “Civil War,” which debuted in theaters on Friday, promised to show audiences what the U.S. might look like should political tensions continue to escalate.

The film imagines a not-to-distant future America where the once-United States split into various factions. Throughout the film, secessionist forces slowly make their way to the U.S. capitol to depose the “fascist” president presiding over what’s left of the U.S. government.

Though director Alex Garland clearly took steps to fictionalize the world of “Civil War” in hopes of avoiding real-life political backlash (for example, the states of California and Texas unite under one secessionist banner), some are saying that the president character — played by Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) — is an analog for Donald Trump.







Whether or not this is the case is up for interpretation, but for those on the Trump-analog side, there is some evidence to support their case.

The Trump Similarities

Warning: Spoilers for the 2024 Film “Civil War” Are Ahead

For example, the film opens with Offerman’s character rehearsing for a speech in the Oval Office.

The character makes some obvious over-exaggerations about a recent victory, a quality former President Trump is known for.

“Some are already calling it the greatest… some are already calling it the greatest victory in the history of mankind… some are already calling it the greatest victory in the history of military campaigns,” the character says to himself during this rehearsal.

The fictionalized president is also said to be serving his third term in office. Trump has angered many leftists with jokes about serving more than two terms as president.

Also much like Trump, the president of “Civil War” is vehemently anti-journalist. As the film’s main characters — all journalists — head to the capitol, they’re warned that the president’s forces have been ordered to shoot journalists on sight.

In addition, Offerman’s character also dissolved the FBI at some point before the events of the film, a notion Trump flirted with when he threatened to “defund” the agency.

(Of note, the film treats the dissolving of the FBI as an action only a despotic dictator would take. In reality, many on the right — including some conservatives and most libertarians — would approve of such action.)

If the president of “Civil War” is meant to represent Trump, the film’s ending gains a much darker meaning.

At the tail end of the film, the forces of Texas and California overtake the White House, making it to the president.

Offerman’s character is then executed by the lone black woman amongst the team of soldiers that raid the building.

Many viewers of the film felt the Trump analogy was heavily implied.

Civil War is apolitical but from an anti trump perspective. Meaning they don’t outright say orange man bad but that’s the premise It’s a movie about journalists, not a civil war. The back story is effectively orange man bad though I’ll elaborate more on IRL tonight — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 11, 2024

The new Civil War film is a far left fantasy of what the left imagines they’ll get to do to Trump and his supporters if the election goes wrong. — Duck Of Death (@DuckOfDeath6) April 13, 2024

I saw A24’s Civil War. It’s definitely not apolitical, that president in the film is clearly Donald Trump, and good guys are all leftists. Those who put protagonists in danger are usually racists, fascists etc etc, just whatever liberals imagine conservatives would be. — Everard🇻🇦 (@thatsmirkingman) April 14, 2024

I can’t be sure, but the much-ballyhooed “Civil War” might just be the single stupidest movie made in the history of the motion picture industry. I can’t believe what I just sat through. Trump haters will love it. Especially the ending. https://t.co/2Ue547G8LS — Mike Gallagher Show (@radiotalkermike) April 14, 2024

Others Argue There Is No Trump Metaphor

Though many on social media certainly believe the character is a Trump metaphor, others do not.

Civil War is excellent. Just terrific. It is more about what draws people to war journalism and the effects of war than about any political “side” anyone is on. It is subtle, brutal, and extremely well-acted by all involved. I predict that many people won’t “like” it because it… pic.twitter.com/gEQkS1xpAv — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) April 15, 2024

The new movie “Civil War” is brutally violent, shocking at points and will surprise viewers in unexpected ways. The film also does a nice job of avoiding woke political traps. REVIEW FROM @dhookstead: https://t.co/EECWvLJbrV pic.twitter.com/fqSm2XzjEJ — OutKick (@Outkick) April 13, 2024

Listen, the movie Civil War is tremendous. Everyone is asking the question: does it favor Red or Blue? Is the president Trump or Biden? What are the ideological issues driving the secession and attempted union by force? The brilliant thing about the film is that none of this… — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) April 13, 2024

The actors of “Civil War” also denied the film having a Trump connection.

Both Nick Offerman and Kirsten Dunst (who plays the film’s lead) claim the president character in “Civil War” is not supposed to represent Trump, per NewsBusters.

