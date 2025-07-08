Trump Reverses Course on Ukraine Amid New Russian Attacks: 'We Have To'

The stiff geopolitical tests just keep on coming for the president.

With lingering and devastating tensions still simmering in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has once again set his sights on the other major geopolitical conflict somehow involving American resources.

Which is to say that Trump has had a sudden about-face about what to do in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Last Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it had decided to freeze its shipments of missiles and various munitions to Ukraine.

The move was described as one that focuses on “America’s interests first” and was generally well-received by the isolationist branch of MAGA that despises this country’s ceaseless involvement in foreign entanglements.

The frozen shipments included “a mix of air defenses and precision weapons that have been flowing to Ukraine for much of the past two-plus years,” per Politico.

Less than a week later, it appears those shipments have suddenly thawed.

According to Fox News, Trump announced Monday that America may have had its hand forced after the latest Russian attack on Ukraine and that the U.S. would have to resume supplying Ukraine with weapons.

The revelation came during a ballyhooed White House dinner meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I’m not happy with President Putin at all,” Trump said, after a recent Russian attack allegedly injured 80 Ukrainians and killed 11, including multiple children.

And in response to that unhappiness, would Trump now be willing to re-send weaponry to the Ukrainian front lines?

“We have to,” the president said. “They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now.”

Trump then made it crystal clear: “We’re going to send some more weapons — defensive weapons primarily.”

The Pentagon further confirmed that Trump was not bluffing with his latest remarks and his latest attempts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

“Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell said, per Fox.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict ultimately began in 2014, but the most recent major development occurred in 2022 when Russia launched its latest offensive to realize Putin’s lifelong dream of reassembling the USSR.

Russia, in the midst of this decade-long conflict, seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach with Trump’s latest remarks.

“As for what kind of supplies and in what quantity Ukraine continues to receive from the United States, it will still take time to clarify this definitively,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov recently told Reuters.

