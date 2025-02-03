Trump to Revive Presidential Super Bowl Tradition That Biden Scrapped

President Donald Trump restored a Super Bowl tradition that fell to the wayside in recent years by sitting for an interview with an anchor from the host network.

Fox is scheduled this year to host the Super Bowl, and the network will air an interview with him and Bret Baier during the pregame show, according to a Monday report from Fox News.

The interview has already been pre-taped and will air at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Baier asked Trump about issues related to the policies he has advanced during the first weeks of his second administration, according to Fox News.

The outlet mentioned tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico, and China as the commander-in-chief seeks to handle the inflow of fentanyl and elevated levels of illegal immigration in recent years.

Baier has not interviewed Trump one-on-one since the summer of 2023.

More portions of the conversation will air on Feb. 10 via “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Axios noted that Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC, the four largest American broadcasters which host the Super Bowl on a rotating schedule, have typically interviewed the sitting president during the pregame show.

That tradition dates to 2004, when former President George W. Bush was completing his first term.

Trump skipped the pregame interview with NBC back in 2018, while now-former President Joe Biden skipped the interview with Fox in 2023 and with NBC in 2024.

Trump was also interviewed by Fox News host Sean Hannity two days after his return to the Oval Office last month.

They discussed a number of topics, ranging from Biden’s decision to pardon numerous criminals, senior members of the federal bureaucracy, and even members of his own family, to the aftermath of the assassination attempts against Trump last summer.

“We can get our country back,” Trump told Hannity. “But if we didn’t win this race, I really believe our country would have been lost forever.”

Fox is slated to receive impressive ratings from the Super Bowl, according to Axios.

The network has already sold out all advertising inventory for the massive event, with almost a dozen spots selling for $8 million, a record for the football championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles for the title.

The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, while the Eagles clinched their last victory in 2017.

