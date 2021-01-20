Former President Donald Trump revoked an executive order he signed in the early days of his presidency which banned administration officials from becoming lobbyists within five years of leaving their position.

Trump revoked the order in the final hours of his term on Tuesday night.

He signed the order one week after taking office on Jan. 28, 2017, in a move that was considered a fulfillment of his campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

“The key thing for this administration is going to be that people going out of government won’t be able to use that service to enrich themselves,” former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said prior to Trump taking office.

The executive order was written as an ethics pledge which every executive agency appointee was required to sign.

“I will not, within 5 years after the termination of my employment as an appointee in any executive agency in which I am appointed to serve, engage in lobbying activities with respect to that agency,” the pledge read.

The pledge only required appointees to agree not to lobby the agency they worked in and didn’t prohibit them from lobbying other agencies.

