Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Law Firm Aiding Jack Smith, Tosses a Souvenir for the Disgraced Attorney

President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of Washington law firm Covington & Burling, whose attorneys provided free legal services to disgraced special counsel Jack Smith in his malicious prosecution of the president.

The presidential memo stated: “I hereby direct the Attorney General and all other relevant heads of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to immediately take steps consistent with applicable law to suspend any active security clearances held by Peter Koski and all members, partners, and employees of Covington & Burling LLP who assisted former Special Counsel Jack Smith during his time as Special Counsel, pending a review and determination of their roles and responsibilities, if any, in the weaponization of the judicial process.”

The order continued: “I also direct the Attorney General and heads of agencies to take such actions as are necessary to terminate any engagement of Covington & Burling LLP by any agency to the maximum extent permitted by law and consistent with the memorandum that shall be issued by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.”

Trump’s revocation of the firm’s security clearances came after Smith revealed that he had received a “gift” of $140,000 in pro bono legal services from Covington & Burling to advance his manufactured criminal cases.

Jack Smith JUST admitted to taking $140,000 in “gifted” legal services. Jack Smith ASLO tampered with evidence & brought incriminating PROPS to the Mar-a-Lago raid. JUST evidence tampering is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2-10 YEARS IN PRISON! Why isn’t Jack in PRISON? pic.twitter.com/LILGfYGPcM — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) February 16, 2025

While signing the order Tuesday in the Oval Office, Trump joked that he was going to name the directive “The Deranged Jack Smith Signing or Bill.”

A reporter asked, “At the outset of your administration, sir, you committed to ending the weaponization of government, to holding those accountable who participated in the weaponization of government …”

At that point, Trump interjected, “Hold it. This is a good one. Is everybody listening?”

“Deranged Jack Smith — we’re going to call it the ‘Deranged Jack Smith Signing or Bill,’” the president said.

After signing the order, Trump said, “I just want to savor this one, please.”

He then tossed his pen to a reporter, saying: “Why don’t you send it to Jack Smith?”

BREAKING: President Trump signs an order suspending security clearances for Covington & Burling LLP employees who worked with deranged Jack Smith to weaponize government. pic.twitter.com/fKhCbkNP1j — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2025

Trump said partisan actors in the entrenched federal bureaucracy must never again be allowed to frivolously weaponize the government against their political enemies.

“The weaponization of our system by law firms, even pro bono work they’re doing, just in order to clog up government, stop government — and nobody knows about it more than me — and hopefully that’ll never happen again,” he said.

As a reminder, Smith was appointed in 2022 by former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump for allegedly subverting the 2020 election and mishandling government documents.

The suspicious timing of Smith’s criminal investigations — three days after Trump entered the presidential race — led many to believe the Biden administration was shamelessly weaponizing federal agencies to stop Trump from winning re-election.

Both criminal cases were dropped in 2024. In January — just days before Trump took office — Smith resigned.

Last month, the dozen Department of Justice officials involved with the bogus prosecutions were fired.

Predictably, the dishonest establishment media have framed Trump’s decision to suspend Covington & Burling’s security clearances as a tyrannical act of revenge.

In reality, it’s vital to national security that the clearances be revoked since the cases the firm had worked on for the Biden administration are done.

🚨 911, THE PRESIDENT JUST M*RDERED SOMEBODY. REPORTER: What do you say to people who worry that [you] targeting an individual firm, Jack Smith… TRUMP: Excuse me. I’ve been targeted for 4 years – and 4 years after that. Don’t talk to me about targeting. pic.twitter.com/4DcgQL9zaZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2025

As we’ve seen since Trump’s first term, there are far too many ex-federal workers who have security clearances long after they leave their government jobs.

As a reminder, a security clearance is not a lifelong privilege.

The clearance allows government employees, military personnel, or contractors access to classified information or restricted areas. You have to undergo periodic reviews to keep it active.

So Trump correctly suspended the security clearances of a law firm involved in a frivolous criminal prosecution that wasted federal tax dollars for two years.

If anything, the president is being far too lenient with corrupt government officials and their civilian minions who undoubtedly would’ve thrown him in jail — for no reason — had he not won re-election.

So not only is Jack Smith “deranged,” he’s also an unscrupulous loser.

