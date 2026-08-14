Trump Was Right All Along About Democrats' Late-Term Abortion Agenda

“If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby.”

Those were the words of then-candidate Donald Trump on Oct. 19, 2016, revealing the truth about the leftist abortion agenda during a debate with Hillary Clinton.

In response, Hillary claimed: “Well, that is not what happens and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate.”

The only thing “terribly unfortunate” about what Trump said was that it was true — and far from the false “scare rhetoric” Hillary suggested he was using to score political points.

Trump’s words were true then, despite attempts by the mainstream media and “fact checkers” to “debunk” them, but are unfortunately even more true now.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey became the latest pro-abortion governor to swap a covert infatuation with the sinister procedure for a much more brazen one when she signed a bill allowing abortions at any point in pregnancy, just two months shy of the 10-year anniversary of Trump’s warning.

The bill made Massachusetts the 10th state without any gestational-age limit, meaning 20 percent of states now permit abortions up until the moment of birth.

At the time of Trump and Hillary’s now-infamous exchange, abortion was a premier campaign issue. The winner of the 2016 election was expected to appoint multiple Supreme Court justices who could ultimately rule on a challenge to Roe v. Wade. The now-undeniable fealty to abortion possessed by leftists was therefore much more discreet, as the Democrat Party understood that openly supporting such an extreme stance would be a political bridge too far during a crucial election.

Instead, the Democrat Party and broader pro-abortion movement carefully crafted their language around this demonic practice, shifting focus away from the stomach-turning specifics of abortion procedures while desensitizing supporters to the fate awaiting every child victimized by them: death.

They further manipulated the masses through alleged women’s rights rhetoric, contorted to include the taking of innocent life.

Now, however, the party no longer feels the need to hide its intentions. Instead of dancing around the question as Hillary did in 2016, or denying claims outright as Biden and Harris did later, they openly celebrate them.

The signing of the Massachusetts bill featured the governor flanked by others giddily applauding what they described as an advancement of “reproductive freedom” — abortion even up to the final moments of pregnancy under the guise of “women’s rights.” The description is particularly perverse considering this supposed “reproductive freedom” eliminates the very fruits reproduction produces — equally stupid as it is evil.

The Massachusetts bill is the most recent, but far from the only evidence validating Trump’s unmasking of the “pro-choice” movement for what it really is: pro-abortion, a one-word change that makes all the difference.

A 2019 bill signed by then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removed a section of state public health law requiring another physician to be present to provide immediate life-saving care to children who survived an abortion. In 2022, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed $20 million in adoption funding because, according to her spokesman, she considers pro-life centers “fake health centers.” In Minnesota under Tim Walz, numerous infants were born alive and left to die following abortion procedures. Rather than ensuring such occurrences were not repeated, Walz later eliminated the requirement for abortion providers to report them.

If these officials were truly pro-choice, they would not act with such hostility toward pro-life measures. They are not pro-choice, but pro-abortion — which was essentially Trump’s point 10 years ago.

Abortion is not wrong only when it occurs late in pregnancy. The late-term argument just makes clearer an ever-present reality society typically avoids facing. An unborn child, beginning at conception, possesses inherent human dignity regardless of how many weeks of gestation a government deems worthy of protecting.

There is no point at which an unborn child suddenly gains value because of a calendar. No human being has skipped the earliest stages of development on the way to being born — the first day after conception is just as necessary as the final day before birth. Democratic politicians know this, which is why they hide behind their carefully crafted messaging rather than acknowledging the guaranteed result of abortion: the death of a living human being before leaving the womb.

Once again, Trump was right, and still is on this issue. He shined a light into a dark, previously less-scrutinized area of Democrat ideology and forced Democrats to expose themselves for what they truly are — a painful yet necessary step toward defeating their sinister ideology.

No left-wing journalist will ask Hillary, Biden, Kamala, or other leftists who rebuked Trump how they feel about this unmasking, because it would force them to admit they lied about their true agenda and support this evil and barbaric practice regardless of term length. Their legislative action leaves little room for any other explanation.

But recognizing that Trump was right is not enough. While his first election led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, making the protection of innocent life easier in theory, it was only the opening salvo in the fight for life. Since then, abortion advocates have become more extreme, and abortion numbers have increased nationwide.

Does that mean the overturning was a bad thing? Of course not. Rather, it is an indictment of the pro-life community that longed for Roe’s overturning but has largely neglected to act on what it accomplished, instead sitting on their hands. Perhaps some lull was expected after a major victory — think of a championship hangover in sports. But the fight for life is not a game, and the stakes are far too high to allow abortion culture to run rampant.

The time for inaction — whether hiding behind excuses such as Roe’s implementation or laughably claiming Trump has not done enough for the movement since — is over.

As is often the case in elitist echo chambers, pro-abortion lawmakers have miscalculated public perception. They saw Roe’s overturning as an opportunity to capitalize on public displeasure by opening the floodgates to unlimited abortions through state law. But recent studies show the pendulum swinging in the opposite direction, as more people would now prefer abortion to be illegal than legal, a stark contrast to public opinion immediately after Roe’s overturning four years ago.

Therefore, the hour is at hand for those claiming to be pro-life who wield political power to fight for it, lest they expose themselves as frauds willing to invoke the innocent only to secure the Christian vote.

The Bible warns about both the shedding of innocent blood and lukewarmness. That should concern politicians who claim a strong faith foundation far more than losing an election.

If they lose because of it, then we as a nation will get the immoral leadership we deserve. But the more likely outcome is that people will support saving children over the alternative, meaning these candidates would likely even benefit politically — though the motive should always be doing what is right regardless.

President Trump delivered the greatest victory imaginable for the pro-life movement, one it had been fighting for — or claiming to fight for — for nearly five decades. The demonically inspired nature of child sacrifice means those advocating for abortion will never rest, and those fighting for life must never rest either.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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