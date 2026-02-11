Trump Was Right: Bombshell FBI Affidavit Released, Lists 5 Jarring Irregularities in 2020 Georgia Vote Counts - Some Already 'Substantiated'

Will President Donald Trump and his supporters be proven right after decrying the 2020 election as stolen in favor of his Democratic opponent President Joe Biden?

The case definitely isn’t closed regarding everything that happened that day in November six years ago.

Just The News reported Tuesday that the FBI has “substantiated” major irregularities in vote counting in Fulton County, Georgia, the state’s largest urban area. Now the investigation moves to figuring out if this was part of an effort to deliberately violate federal law.

Last month, FBI special agent Hugh Raymond Evans filed an affidavit to establish probable cause for a raid in Fulton County to seize 700 election boxes.

According to WAGA-TV, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was on the scene when the raid took place, being told by the president to go there as part of her duties to oversee election security.

The affidavit says interviews were conducted where various allegations were made relating to Fulton County. While not every one could be proven, Just The News lists five that were.

Fulton County does not have scanned images of every ballot from the count or the recount. Those numbers being 528,777 ballots and 527,925 ballots respectively.

The county also states some ballots were scanned multiple times during the recount.

A Risk Limiting Audit was conducted where auditors noted inconsistent vote tallies when compared to actual votes within batches.

Those auditors also reported finding absentee ballots that had, “never been creased or folded, as would be required for the ballot to be mailed to the voter and for the ballot to be returned in the sealed envelope requiring the voter’s signature for authentication.”

There were also inconsistences in the number of ballots counted for the count and recount. The count number 527,925 and the recount 511,343 ballots, 17,434 ballots less.

Were the “boxes of ballots” crowd proven right? Something is definitely rotten in the County of Fulton.

Trump himself vociferously denounced the results of that election; it’s unlikely with these findings his quest will stop here.

A news release made by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee declared 2020 to be “the most secure in American history” just days later.

How is that statement holding up now?

The house of cards has not quite tumbled completely, but the FBI and Gabbard should not stop.

Democrats and leftists should proudly reveal all of their very thorough and honest counting methods if they plan on casting their lot with Biden and his supposed 81 million votes that year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.