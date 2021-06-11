Trump Was Right: COVID Wet Market Bat Theory Is Virtually Impossible, New Study Shows

A new study confirms that, yet again, Trump was probably right.

Published in Nature on Monday, the study found that it is virtually impossible that COVID could have come from a bat or pangolin sold at a Wuhan wet market.

Throughout the pandemic, Democratic officials, left-leaning news outlets and even scientific experts not only claimed this was the likeliest possibility for COVID’s origins, but also insisted that the virus could not have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (which we now know, thanks to numerous reports, is incredibly likely).

When Trump first claimed he had a “high degree of confidence” that COVID came from the Wuhan lab, based on evidence he had seen — as reported by Reuters — many on the left claimed this was yet another one of his supposed conspiracy theories.

Now, we know that the left’s favorite theory about COVID is almost certainly not true.

Monday’s study was an extensive look at the animals sold in Wuhan’s wet markets shortly before the outbreak of COVID-19.

More than 36,000 animals of 38 species in 17 wet market shops were looked at.

Among them, not one pangolin or bat was found.

“On each visit, vendors were asked what species they had sold over the preceding month and in what numbers, along with the prices and origin of these goods (wild caught or captive bred/ farmed),” the study read.

“Across all 17 shops, vendors reported total sales of 36,295 individuals, belonging to 38 terrestrial wild animal species, averaging 1170.81 individuals per month. Including species sold by weight inflated this total to 47,381 individuals.”

“Notably, no pangolin or bat species were among these animals for sale.”

Now, the study doesn’t necessarily rule out that COVID could have come from a select few other species of animals.

COVID has been found in some of the other species — such as amur hedgehogs, Chinese hares, Chinese bamboo rats and red foxes — that the study found were, in fact, being sold in Wuhan wet markets, National Review reported.

Regardless, the same so-called scientific “experts” that adamantly denied the possibility of COVID originating in a lab told us that the most likely explanation was a bat or pangolin.

A July 2020 study from the CDC, for example, concluded that while “there is currently no evidence showing that SARS-CoV-2 is an artificial recombinant,” bats and pangolins were two very possible culprits.

Another joint report from the WHO and the Chinese government published in March 2021 claimed that the lab leak theory is “extremely unlikely” and that “direct spread from bats to humans” is a “likely” cause, according to Contagion Live, a medial news organization.

Of course, rather than believe the then-leader of the free world, Donald Trump, the left chose to throw in with a handful of inept public health organizations and the very communist government that covered up the COVID outbreak.

It must kill them all to know that Trump was right all along.

