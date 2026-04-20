Trump Was Right Again: Locals Horrified as Nigerian Immigrant Kills, Cooks Cat Next to Playground - Reports

This is a story about what “it never happens” looks like.

For years, President Donald Trump has been attacked for pointing out obvious issues with mass migration and the predictable problems that follow when leaders stop caring whether newcomers assimilate.

Trump was mocked as crude two years ago when he said that foreigners in Ohio were eating local pets.

The media claimed it never happened, but it does happen — especially in places like Europe, where so-called “refugees” from the Third World have taken over entire communities.

According to the European outlet RMX News, as well as viral images on social media, a Nigerian man in the town of Sarzana, Italy, was recently photographed killing a cat and trying to cook it in broad daylight near a playground.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain images and descriptions that some may find offensive.

A Nigerian immigrant in Italy has been arrested after trying to cook a cat at a child's playground. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/uhvpctns2C — AF Post (@AFpost) April 19, 2026

🇮🇹 Sarzana. Policja zatrzymała Nigeryjczyka, który zabił i upiekł na grillu kota parku publicznym na oczach przechodniów. Dostał zarzuty znęcania się nad zwierzętami. „Okrutny czyn, który nie powinien mieć miejsca w cywilizowanym społeczeństwie”, komentuje radny ds bezpieczeństwa pic.twitter.com/mLdg08SrsI — Adam Gwiazda (@delestoile) April 17, 2026

Locals were reportedly and predicably horrified, as they should have been. RMX News reported that police intervened after multiple calls from witnesses.

Stefano Torri, a security official in La Spezia, called the man’s actions “atrocious” and was forced to point out that eating cats at playgrounds “cannot and has no place in a civilized society.”

Italian MP Michela Vittoria Brambilla was just as direct, calling the incident “unworthy of a civilized country” and warning that “barbarism cannot and must not have any place here.”

At least someone with influence over there was willing to highlight the real issue that leftists and pro-immigration fanatics want to avoid — that a society can’t function without shared basic standards of acceptable behavior.

This is why the left’s slogan “diversity is our strength” is at odds with reality, because forced diversity weakens societies that import foreign nationals without a care in the world for protecting the quality of life for those who are forced to host these people.

How has Italy been enriched by defecators, rapists, and people who are willing to eat pets at playgrounds?

When Trump raised concerns during his 2024 campaign about reports involving migrants and pets in Springfield, Ohio, Democrats and their public relations arm in the media labeled it offensive and a lie.

One cat or dog eaten in a place like Ohio by a foreigner is one too many, and mass migration without assimilation weakens every community where people are asked to live alongside barbarians.

Trump called this issue out long ago, took the heat for it, and rightly refused to back down.

Trump: They’re eating the dogs, the cats. pic.twitter.com/cmicgH35iF — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) April 16, 2026

What happened in Italy proves exactly why he was right, and why the people who twisted reality to mock him keep getting proven wrong:

'They’re Eating the Pets!’ Trump Shouts About Fake Pet-Eating Story at Debate and Gets Brutally Fact-Checked https://t.co/KnrQl4AJLq — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 11, 2024

If you import Third-Worlders, you don’t magically change their ways. You make the First World more like the Third World.

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