Share
Commentary

Trump Was Right Again: Locals Horrified as Nigerian Immigrant Kills, Cooks Cat Next to Playground - Reports

 By Johnathan Jones  April 20, 2026 at 1:58pm
Share

This is a story about what “it never happens” looks like.

For years, President Donald Trump has been attacked for pointing out obvious issues with mass migration and the predictable problems that follow when leaders stop caring whether newcomers assimilate.

Trump was mocked as crude two years ago when he said that foreigners in Ohio were eating local pets.

The media claimed it never happened, but it does happen — especially in places like Europe, where so-called “refugees” from the Third World have taken over entire communities.

According to the European outlet RMX News, as well as viral images on social media, a Nigerian man in the town of Sarzana, Italy, was recently photographed killing a cat and trying to cook it in broad daylight near a playground.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain images and descriptions that some may find offensive.

Locals were reportedly and predicably horrified, as they should have been. RMX News reported that police intervened after multiple calls from witnesses.

Stefano Torri, a security official in La Spezia, called the man’s actions “atrocious” and was forced to point out that eating cats at playgrounds “cannot and has no place in a civilized society.”

Italian MP Michela Vittoria Brambilla was just as direct, calling the incident “unworthy of a civilized country” and warning that “barbarism cannot and must not have any place here.”

At least someone with influence over there was willing to highlight the real issue that leftists and pro-immigration fanatics want to avoid — that a society can’t function without shared basic standards of acceptable behavior.

Related:
Pro-Iran Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Peace Talks, Says He's 'More Likely to Believe the Ayatollah' Than Trump

This is why the left’s slogan “diversity is our strength” is at odds with reality, because forced diversity weakens societies that import foreign nationals without a care in the world for protecting the quality of life for those who are forced to host these people.

How has Italy been enriched by defecators, rapists, and people who are willing to eat pets at playgrounds?

When Trump raised concerns during his 2024 campaign about reports involving migrants and pets in Springfield, Ohio, Democrats and their public relations arm in the media labeled it offensive and a lie.

One cat or dog eaten in a place like Ohio by a foreigner is one too many, and mass migration without assimilation weakens every community where people are asked to live alongside barbarians.

Trump called this issue out long ago, took the heat for it, and rightly refused to back down.

What happened in Italy proves exactly why he was right, and why the people who twisted reality to mock him keep getting proven wrong:

If you import Third-Worlders, you don’t magically change their ways. You make the First World more like the Third World.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Biden Loves to Say His WH Bid Was Sparked by Charlottesville Rally, Which DOJ Says the SPLC Helped Plan
Breaking: Longtime Democratic Congressman David Scott Dies at Age 80
Pro-Iran Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Peace Talks, Says He's 'More Likely to Believe the Ayatollah' Than Trump
Epic: Chip Roy's 'MAMDANI Act' Targets Marxist, Islamist Fanatics with Deportation, Calls Out Radicalism in Immigration
Alert: 26 Christians Kidnapped in 8 Days by Muslims Fulani Terrorists in Nigeria
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation