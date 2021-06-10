Trump Was Right: Study Shows Hydroxychloroquine Boosted Ventilated COVID Patients' Survival by 200%

A new study seems to confirm that former President Donald Trump may very well have been right about hydroxychloroquine.

According to the observational study published on MedRxiv that surveyed 255 patients infected with the coronavirus and requiring intermittent mandatory ventilation, weight-adjusted hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin improved the survival of such patients by nearly 200 percent.

“Most Covid studies have not considered days of therapy, cumulative dose, or weight-adjusted dosing. We found that when the cumulative doses of two drugs, HCQ and AZM, were above a certain level, patients had a survival rate 2.9 times the other patients,” the study noted in its conclusion.

Posted on May 31, the research is currently a preprint, meaning it has yet to be peer reviewed.

That being the case, the results of this study are incredibly promising according to The Western Journal’s expert medical contributor, Omar L. Hamada, MD.

“As more unfiltered evidence comes out on the origins, prevalence, disease progression, and treatment of COVID, we begin to see a clearer picture,” Hamada said.

“One not unlike original suspicions driven by actual science instead of one manufactured and spun by a government and media intent on manipulation and economic and societal destruction through a fear-driven agenda.”

During the pandemic, Trump was a vocal supporter of using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

The former president even took a two-week regimen of the anti-malarial drug after he had been diagnosed with COVID.

Has the media been too quick to dismiss hydroxychloroquine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 98% (109 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

And, of course, if Trump likes something, that means everyone on the left has to hate it with a burning passion.

Democrats, progressives and left-leaning news personalities went after Trump, claiming his hope in hydroxychloroquine was nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

For example, back in April of 2020, CNN’s Brian Stelter blasted both Trump and Fox News for promoting studies that seemed to show the drug’s efficacy.

“You know, this network, these stars, they think they’re helping the president, but they’re actually hurting him when they push these narratives,” Stelter said.

“And ultimately, they’re misleading their viewers, and that’s why it is so troubling. Why would we ever think a Fox News star or any president should be promoting a drug? It’s outlandish.”

What has been made clear throughout the pandemic is that, despite what they say, those on the left don’t care about science.

Rather, they’d prefer to pick and choose the scientific studies that support their ideological presuppositions.

And when the science doesn’t line up with what they believe — or if it simply proves Donald Trump right — then it must be a conspiracy theory.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.