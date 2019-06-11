Trump Rips ‘1 Percent Joe’ Biden, Says Obama ‘Took Him off the Trash Heap’ in 2008

President Donald Trump lambasted Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday, labeling Biden a “loser” who is “in trouble.”

Trump spoke about Biden as he prepared to leave the White House for Iowa, where the former vice president was also campaigning.

“Four years of Donald Trump would be an aberration in American history. Eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a nation,” Biden said, CBS reported

Biden also called Trump an “existential threat” to America.

For his part, Trump rolled out a dose of take-no-prisoners campaign rhetoric when asked about Biden.

“I think he’s the weakest mentally. I like running against people who are weak mentally. I think he is the weakest up here,” Trump said, pointing to his head, according to WJLA.

“The other ones have much more energy. I don’t agree with their policies, but I — I call him 1 percent Joe, because until Obama came along he didn’t do very well,” Trump said.

Trump jabbed Biden again about Biden’s poor showing in the 2008 Democratic presidential campaign.

“Biden — who’s a loser — I mean look, Joe never got more than 1 percent,” Trump said. “Obama took him off the trash heap.”

Trump said Biden’s focus on him is a bad sign for the Democratic front-runner’s campaign.

“When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble,” Trump said.

Trump said he would be happy to face Biden in 2020.

“I’d rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody,” he said.

Trump noted that given some tightening in recent polls, Biden might not be assured the nomination.

“Now it looks like he’s failing,” the president said. “It looks like his friends from the left are going to overtake him pretty soon. But I heard his whole campaign is to hit Trump.”

Trump said Biden is not the man he used to be.

“I have to tell you, he’s a different guy. He looks different then he used to, he acts different than he used to, he is even slower than he used to be. So, I don’t know. But when he mentions my name that many times, I guess I should be complimented,” Trump said.

Trump also trashed Biden in connection with the president’s ongoing efforts to address the U.S. trade imbalance with China.

“Joe Biden thought China was not a competitor of ours. Joe Biden is a dummy. China made $500 billion over a short period of time against Obama, Biden,” Trump said.

“China is a major competitor, and right now China wants to make a deal very badly. It’s me right now that’s holding up a deal.”

