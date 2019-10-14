SECTIONS
Trump Rips 'Despicable' Tlaib After She Starts Calling for Arrests

By Jack Davis
Published October 14, 2019 at 8:33am
President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan after Tlaib publicly talked about jailing administration officials who do not comply with House Democrats’ demands to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Tlaib said Democrats have been kicking around the idea of forcing compliance, according to Deadline Detroit.

“If they were to detain someone, where would they go and have them detained so that they can comply with the subpoenas?” Tlaib said Saturday.

“There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like … if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the congressional committee. This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress,” she said.

Although the Justice Department is usually the key agency involved, Tlaib said that’s a problem in this case because of Attorney General William Barr.

“One of the people we held in contempt was Barr,” Tlaib said. “We are using our own legal support, legal experts that are coming in … beyond the tainted and conflicted U.S. Attorney [General’s] Office.”

In response to that, White House social media guru Dan Scavino tweeted from his personal account, “Sounds about right. COUP.”

Trump then tweeted his thoughts about Tlaib, who began her career in Congress with a profanity aimed at the president, saying she would “impeach the motherf—er.”

“A despicable human being,” he tweeted.

Tlaib is not the only Democrat who wants to ramp up pressure on administration officials who do not tell Democrats what they want to hear.

Democratic Rep. John Garamendi of California said Congress should exercise the power of what’s known as inherent contempt, according to The Hill.

“It’s time to call in the sergeant-at-arms and march” off administration officials and Trump allies who do not comply with the Democrat-led investigation to “our little jail,” which he said Congress does “happen to have.”

“Let them sit there and cool off for a while,” Garamendi said.

The congressman also said he wants impeachment to move ahead at full throttle.

“I think it’s time for us to put a vote on the floor, a resolution for the inquiry structured in such a way that it can move forward with full power of the Congress behind it,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
