Trump Rips into 'No Talent' Joy Reid: 'Low Ratings. Fake News!'

In his continuing battle against media outlets that paint a biased picture of his administration, President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed MSNBC’s Joy Reid as “low talent.”

And he didn’t hold back.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Reid has been one of the president’s most outspoken critics, and last year joined the ranks of pundits profiting off the president when she published book about Trump titled “The Man Who Sold America.”

Trump did not explain why Reid was his target Saturday, but the liberal sites Slate and Mediaite linked the tweets to Reid’s comments about a speech Trump made Thursday in which Trump said energy-efficient light bulbs made him look orange.

On Friday, Reid mocked the president by saying that Trump “went on to treat the gathered Republicans to some smoking-hot beauty tips.”

During Trump’s Thursday night speech, he poked fun at Democratic climate change proposals, according to a White House transcript of his comments.

“The light bulb. People said, ‘What’s with the light bulb?’ I said, ‘Here’s the story…’ And I looked at it — the bulb that we’re being forced to use — number one, to me, most importantly, the light is no good. I always look orange,” Trump said to laughter, adding, “And so do you.”

“The light is the worst. But number two, it’s many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well. And very importantly — I don’t know if you know this — they have warnings. If it breaks, it’s considered a hazardous waste site. It’s gasses inside. And read what they say: ‘If it breaks, bring it to your local whatever. Have it wrapped, have it this,” Trump said.

Trump indicated the bulbs are a symptom of rules that no one heeds and also cost consumers money.

“What are we doing? What are we doing? And I said to one of the top people today, ‘Well, they break a lot. Don’t they?’ ‘Yes, sir.’ ‘What do they do?’ ‘They just throw them away. They don’t care.’ But they call it ‘hazardous waste.’ But it’s many times more expensive. And the light is not as good. I mean, frankly, the light is not as good,” Trump said.

Trump also mocked the Democrats’ Green New Deal.

“Over 100 Democrats have signed up to support the 100- trillion-dollar Green New Deal. That’s a beauty. No more cows. No more planes. I guess, no more people, right?” Trump said.

Trump also spoke about environmental policy.

“The Paris Accord would do nothing to improve our environment. It would only punish our country while foreign polluters operate with impunity. Isn’t it incredible? You look at China, you look at India, you look at Russia, you look at so many other places, their smokestacks are pouring out. Everything is pouring out. And I want to be clean. And we’re going to be clean,” he said.

“But isn’t it, sort of, naïve? And then they talk about plastic straws. I say, ‘What about the plate? What about the wrapper that’s made out of a much tougher plastic? What about all the other plastic?’ ‘Well, we haven’t gotten to that. Just straws. That’s the only thing we’re worried about,'” Trump said.

“Can you explain the straw? No, I don’t think so. Nobody else can either. By the way, you know who else can’t? They can’t. They can’t explain it,” Trump said.

During the speech, Trump also jabbed the media.

“House Democrats are pursuing the most radical far-left program ever put forward in that historic chamber. It’s the Democrats and it’s the media. We’re fighting two battles. The Democrats and the media, it’s as if they’re one. Because they are one. They’re working together,” Trump said.

“They’re colluding. And they’re obstructing.”

