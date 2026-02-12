Trump Rips Oklahoma's 'RINO' Governor Over False Claim That Only Republicans Were Invited to Upcoming Dinner

President Donald Trump lambasted Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma over comments indicating that Trump was not inviting Democrats to an upcoming White House meeting of the nation’s governors.

“The RINO Governor of the Great State of Oklahoma, in which I won all 77 Counties, three times (The only person to do so!), incorrectly stated my position on the very exclusive Governors Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House: ‘The White House intends to limit invitations to the annual business meeting, scheduled for February 20th, to Republican Governors only.’ That is false!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there,” Trump added.

“I did not invite the Governor of Colorado, who has unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer stricken woman (A nine year term!), for attempting to fight Democrat Voter Fraud, plus the foul mouthed Governor of Maryland, who fraudulently stated that he received Military medals, A LIE, is doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and has allowed Baltimore to continue to be a Crime Disaster,” he wrote.

Trump said even his enemies are invited.

“I even invited the SLOB of a Governor, JB Pritzker, and horrendous California Governor, Gavin Newscum, to the Dinner, despite the terrible job that they are doing. So, as usual with him, Stitt got it WRONG! The Invitations were sent out to all other Governors, Democrat and Republican,” he posted.

“I look forward to seeing the Republican Governors, and some of the Democrats Governors who were worthy of being invited, but most of whom won’t show up,” Trump wrote.

“When Kevin Stitt, the very mediocre (at best!) RINO Governor of Oklahoma, was losing his Election to a Democrat, primarily because he did a bad job, he called for my help. I Endorsed him, and he won — Sorry, my cherished Oklahoma, to have done that to you!” Trump added in a Truth Social postscript.

Stitt began the path that led to his public scolding on Monday by complaining to the National Governors Association about the plan for inviting governors to the upcoming event, according to KOCO-TV.

“NGA staff was informed that the White House intends to limit invitations to the annual business meeting, scheduled for February 20, to Republican governors only. Because NGA’s mission is to represent all 50 states and their governors, the Association is no longer serving as the facilitator for that event, and it is no longer included in our official program,” Stitt’s letter said.

“At this time, I am not aware of a governor who has received an invitation, and it remains unclear whether the President still plans to host the meeting,” the Monday letter said.

“Additional rumors have circulated in the national media concerning the traditional Saturday evening dinner at the White House. Amid these reports, no invitations have yet been issued to Governors for the dinner. Alongside Governor Moore, we will continue to seek clarity,” he wrote.

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who Trump noted was not invited along with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, had complained earlier he was being excluded — even before the invitations went out.

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not,” he wrote earlier, according to KATV.

Prior to Trump’s Truth social post, KOCO asked Stitt, who had vented his concerns about federal immigration enforcement, about the event.

“I just got off the phone with the president before I came out here. The thing with the dinner that happens every single year at the White House with the National Governors Association, it’s all 50 governors. So, all we’ve said is, ‘Hey, the president can invite whoever he wants to the White House. The NGA is not the right facilitator if it’s not going to be just every single governor,’” Stitt said.

“But I’m excited. I’ll be at the White House. I’m very pumped about going. I represent Oklahoma no matter who is in the White House. When Biden invited me to the White House, I was there. When Trump invites me to the White House, and we have great relationships,” he said.

After Trump’s post, comment from Stitt’s office was more subdued.

“On Feb 9, Governor Stitt received his invitation to the White House Breakfast Meeting next week, and he looks forward to the rest of his colleagues receiving their invitations today,” a statement from Stitt’s office said.

