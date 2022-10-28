First, former President Donald Trump took a resounding whack at his teed-up golf ball Thursday on the first hole of the LIV Golf pro-am at the Trump National Doral course in Miami.

As the ball sailed down the middle of the fairway, Trump took an only slightly gentler shot at President Joe Biden.

“Do you think Biden could do that? I don’t think so,” he said, adding, “I don’t think so,” as he strolled toward his playing partners.

Former President Trump teeing off in the LIV Golf Pro-Am today at his course in Doral “Do you think Biden could do that? I don’t think so” #LIVGolfMiami pic.twitter.com/MWPXHz4xZT — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) October 27, 2022

Trump played the first nine holes with champion pro golfer Brooks Koepka and the second nine with Sergio Garcia.

Sean Zak of Golf.com, who followed the former president around the course, noted that Trump plays golf as he does everything — at a pace that leaves everyone else trying to catch up.

Trump playing in a pro-am with Brooks Koepka this morning. Rips his first drive and turns to the crowd: “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.” pic.twitter.com/F0vwjFrB1P — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) October 27, 2022

“It would be hard to play much faster. Trump hiked up his slacks to bend over and stick a tee in the ground, and before you could pull out your phone to snap a picture, his ball was in the air,” he wrote.

Do you think Biden could hit a drive like Trump just did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (2 Votes) No: 98% (128 Votes)

“That’s somewhere in our genetics,” said Trump’s son Eric, who was playing with his father.

Zak noted that the former president is not much for gazing and pondering as the ball flies.

“As Trump’s opening shot reached its apex, he was already picking up his tee. He almost never watches the ball reach its destination,” he wrote.

Trump, who is 76 years old to Biden’s 79, made another reference to the president on the seventh hole after he had made par.

“It’s 460 yards,” he told admirers. “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so. I don’t think he can hit it 30 yards.”

Zak wrote that he tried to engage the former president in a bit of introspection about his golf game, asking him, “What’s the best part of your game?”

“It’s all good,” Trump responded.

“What are your strengths and weaknesses on the golf course?” Zak said he asked on his second try.

“I hit it straight. I hit good drives. I hit good irons. I putt good. I think I have a pretty good game,” the former president said.



Trump later said he was trying to learn from the best, according to WPBF-TV.

“Brooks was fantastic at 6-under. I was trying to learn from him,” he said about playing with Koepka.

Koepka also gave the former president a favorable review, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“I think he’s actually a pretty good putter,” the golf star said. “He had a lot of good putts today that just didn’t go in.”

Koepka had one complaint about Trump: “He’s not gonna give me any tips. He didn’t want me to beat him.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.