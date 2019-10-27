Trump Rips Pelosi's 'Very Bad and Dangerous' San Francisco District: 'Horrible Shape'

President Donald Trump on Saturday chided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a leader of the effort to impeach him, for allowing her congressional district to slide into decay during her decades in office.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

“We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

Earlier this month, during a White House media availability session with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Trump talked about the dilapidated state of Pelosi’s district and the rise in homelessness in San Francisco, according to SFGate.

“Do you see what’s happening to her district? We call it tent city. It’s terrible,” Trump said.

“There’s needles and drugs all over the street. There’s tents, there’s people that are dying in squalor — in the best location, in San Francisco. It used to be a great city. Now you have to see what’s happened to San Francisco,” Trump said.

Trump has cited San Francisco before as a bad example of liberal policies, and said that the Environmental Protection Agency would soon be punishing the city for allowing waste, including used syringes, to go through storm drains into the ocean, according to CBS. City officials have said there is no problem requiring EPA intervention.

“It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump said last month, according to CBS. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco – they’re in total violation – we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

“They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell,” he said.

Trump has previously criticized San Francisco for its status as a sanctuary city, which means that the city’s police will not cooperate with immigration officials to deport individuals who are arrested.

Trump said the federal government has to intervene in cities that have mismanaged the issue of homelessness, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” Trump said.

Trump’s tweets Saturday were reminiscent of his summer tweets condemning Baltimore, parts of which Trump called a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” The target of Trump’s tweets then was now-deceased Rep. Elijah Cummings, who had represented parts of Baltimore since 1983. Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987.

Trump wrote that parts of San Francisco or Los Angeles are rotting due to the homeless crisis.

“We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings … where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige.In many cases they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents. Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave,” Trump said.

“And the people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up. And we’re looking at it, and we’ll be doing something about it,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is a driving force behind the effort to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives, even though it has virtually no chance of resulting in a Trump conviction by the Republican-held Senate.

