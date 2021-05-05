Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday criticizing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Mike Pence, and blamed them for his 2020 election loss.

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite,” Trump said in a statement on his newly launched communications platform.

Cheney has repeatedly publicly pushed back against Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent or stolen.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” the Wyoming Republican tweeted Monday.

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

She also voted to impeach Trump during House Democrats’ second impeachment effort.

As a result, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure her and asked Cheney to resign, NPR reported.

Trump is also reportedly backing Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney as the House Republican Conference chair, according to The Hill.

The former president also attacked Pence for refusing to reject certifications of election results in states Trump narrowly lost, like Arizona and Georgia.

“Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since,” Trump said, “we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare!”

“Never give up!” he added.

McConnell denounced Trump’s rhetoric after the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In Pence’s first public speech since leaving office, he spoke warmly of his time working with Trump and said it was a “privilege,” Forbes reported.

However, Pence has been absent from Trump’s list of Republican potential successors even though the former vice president has been viewed as a possible 2024 contender.

The former president’s statement came on the same day the Facebook Oversight Board ruled to uphold his suspension from the social media site.

Trump’s long-awaited communications platform serves as a space for his public statements for supporters to share.

