Trump Rips into the 'Real Disgrace' of UN: 'Three Very Sinister Events!'

After “not one, not two, but three” separate incidents at the United Nations while President Donald Trump was there for a speech, the commander-in-chief is firing back in searing fashion.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to open up about the confluence of oddities that afflicted him before and during his UN speech.

And, spoiler alert, the president was none too thrilled with any of it.

First, Trump took issue with the escalator issues he had to deal with before giving his speech.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” the president said.

“First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier ‘post’ in The London Times that said UN workers ‘joked about turning off an escalator.’ The people that did it should be arrested!”

The escalator incident, in particular, rankled the president’s supporters, especially in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

As you can see below, the malfunctioning escalator created the perfect killbox (the president is unable to move and his head is clearly exposed) for a would-be Trump assassin:

Here’s when the UN escalator stopped working the second Trump & Melania got to it (The teleprompter stopped right when he started his speech also) pic.twitter.com/fxmDetY3Yb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 23, 2025

Of course, that was hardly the only issue Trump had.

“Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work,” he said. “It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, ‘Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?’ I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later.”

Trump supporters weren’t nearly as annoyed with this one (though they obviously agreed with the president’s grander point) as many on social media pointed out that an untethered Trump without a teleprompter usually brings out his best quips — and the president seemed to agree with that.

“The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews,” he posted. “Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did.”

The third issue, apparently, affected Trump throughout his whole speech, and he didn’t even notice.

“And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing,” Trump said. “The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, ‘How did I do?’ And she said, ‘I couldn’t hear a word you said.'”

For his part, the president doesn’t think this was just a really bad, no good day.

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation,” Trump said. “No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

