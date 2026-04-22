Trump Rips SCOTUS a New One: Dems Don't Need to Add Justices Because the Court Is 'Already Packed' for Them

President Donald Trump took aim at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing the nation’s highest court of already being stacked against his agenda.

In a lengthy Wednesday post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump blasted the justices in no uncertain terms.

While predicting the court would rule against him on birthright citizenship, he wrote, “How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes?”

“The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them,” he added. “They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK.”

He then criticized the lack of unity among Republican-appointed justices.

“The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win,” he said.

“The Democrats don’t need to pack the Supreme Court. It’s already packed!”

—President Trump Fact-Check True. pic.twitter.com/e1VDbd6I0a — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) April 22, 2026

Trump pointed specifically to the court ruling against his administration on the use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs in February.

That decision was a 6-3 ruling that Trump framed as a major financial blow to the American people.

“Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds… is unexplainable,” he wrote. “It is a travesty!”

The president also turned his attention to Trump v. Barbara, the pending case involving birthright citizenship.

Oral arguments earlier this month signaled skepticism from several justices appointed by Trump or other Republicans.

Trump said he expects the court to continue to allow countries such as China to take advantage of birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship to almost all children born on U.S. soil.

“If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse,” he wrote.

“It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!”

Trump concluded by noting ongoing threats from Democrats to pack the court with four more liberals.

Democrats’ calls to expand the court from nine to 13 justices have increased in recent years, which Trump dismissed as completely unnecessary.

“No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to ‘Pack the Court,’” he wrote. “It’s already Packed!”

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