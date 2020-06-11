President Donald Trump called on Washington’s governor and Seattle’s mayor to “take back your city now” after anarchists took over a several-block area of the Emerald City and declared it a police-free “autonomous zone.”

Trump’s exhortation for the top state and local officials to take action came Thursday after the Seattle Police Department this week abandoned its East Precinct headquarters in the Capitol Hill district, KIRO-TV reported.

OK, in the photo here, the “warlord” in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” appears to be wearing a designer Moncler puffer jacket that costs almost as much as I make in a month. I can’t say for sure without another angle…https://t.co/esX3m8XNVs — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 11, 2020

The creation of the Seattle Autonomous Zone or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone caught Washington Gov. Jay Inslee unawares.

Asked about it by a reporter Wednesday, Inslee responded, “Well, that’s news to me. So I’ll have to reserve any comment about it.”

“I have not heard anything about that from any credible source,” he added, laughing.

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

Trump responded to the establishment of the CHAZ by tweeting, “Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before.”

“Take back your city NOW,” he continued. “If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the president added in a later tweet.

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Inslee, a Democrat, fired back at Trump in a tweet, writing, “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting.” “Stoop” was a reference to a misspelling in an earlier, since-deleted tweet by the president.

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, also a Democrat, wrote, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Inslee’s and Durkan’s hands-off approach to lawlessness, allowing anarchists their “space,” are not the kinds of responses the majority of Americans appreciate.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted at the end of last month found 65 percent of U.S. adults oppose cutting funding to police.

Further, 71 percent percent of registered voters supported calling in the National Guard to aid police in restoring order, according to a Morning Consult survey taking from May 31 to June 1.

If this November’s election turns into a referendum on lawlessness, can there be little doubt that Trump is cruising to a second term?

The Democrats have lost their way in a morass of political correctness, and it’s up to common-sense-loving Americans to save the country from the radicals.

