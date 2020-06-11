SECTIONS
Commentary
Trump Rips Seattle Leaders: 'Take Back Your City Now' or 'I Will'

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 11, 2020 at 11:57am
President Donald Trump called on Washington’s governor and Seattle’s mayor to “take back your city now” after anarchists took over a several-block area of the Emerald City and declared it a police-free “autonomous zone.”

Trump’s exhortation for the top state and local officials to take action came Thursday after the Seattle Police Department this week abandoned its East Precinct headquarters in the Capitol Hill district, KIRO-TV reported.

The creation of the Seattle Autonomous Zone or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone caught Washington Gov. Jay Inslee unawares.

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

Asked about it by a reporter Wednesday, Inslee responded, “Well, that’s news to me. So I’ll have to reserve any comment about it.”

“I have not heard anything about that from any credible source,” he added, laughing.

Do you think Trump should move federal law enforcement into Seattle if local officials do not act?

Trump responded to the establishment of the CHAZ by tweeting, “Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before.”

“Take back your city NOW,” he continued. “If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the president added in a later tweet.

RELATED: Project Veritas Releases Undercover Antifa Video, Member Talks Eye Gouging & 'Destroying' the 'Enemy'

Inslee, a Democrat, fired back at Trump in a tweet, writing, “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting.” “Stoop” was a reference to a misspelling in an earlier, since-deleted tweet by the president.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, also a Democrat, wrote, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Inslee’s and Durkan’s hands-off approach to lawlessness, allowing anarchists their “space,” are not the kinds of responses the majority of Americans appreciate.

A Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted at the end of last month found 65 percent of U.S. adults oppose cutting funding to police.

Further, 71 percent percent of registered voters supported calling in the National Guard to aid police in restoring order, according to a Morning Consult survey taking from May 31 to June 1.

If this November’s election turns into a referendum on lawlessness, can there be little doubt that Trump is cruising to a second term?

The Democrats have lost their way in a morass of political correctness, and it’s up to common-sense-loving Americans to save the country from the radicals.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







